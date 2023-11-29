Obituaries for Nov. 29, 2023

Sharon A. Baguchinsky

Sharon A. Baguchinsky (nee Conlon) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Born in Kearny, she lived in South Brunswick before moving full-time to Manahawkin in 2012. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Sharon was the beloved daughter of Vera and the late Edward Conlon. She was the cherished wife of Stanley J. Baguchinsky and devoted mother of Jessica Baguchinsky (Melissa), Elizabeth Bell (Spencer) and Stanley Baguchinsky Jr. (Michelle). Loving sister of Karen Evilsizor (Jerry), Edward Conlon, William Conlon, Thomas Conlon and Vera Allen (Thomas). Adored grandmother (“May”) to her beautiful grandchildren Emma, Ellie and James. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sharon was an accomplished retired executive assistant of 46 years to Andy Baglivo, of A.V. Baglivo Public Relations in Metuchen.

Sharon lived for her family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and nothing brought her more joy than spending her time with them.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

James T. Lyons

James T. Lyons, 80, died peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Jim was predeceased by his beautiful and loving wife of more than 56 years, Pamela (Baxter). He was also predeceased by sister Bernadette (Palmisano); brother Francis “Bobby”; and he is survived by sister Patricia Crumlish, daughter Tracey O’Neill (Frank), son James (Cathy), and his four cherished grandchildren, Nicole, Sean, Morgan and Matthew, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Kearny and he worked for Linden Motor Freight for 30 years. Upon retirement, Jim began a second career with the Kearny Board of Education, where he worked for many years and befriended countless school employees from across the district.

Jim loved spending time with his family and was blessed to have many healthy and happy years cheering on his grandkids at various school and sporting events. Mostly, Jim was profoundly proud and grateful to have Pam as his bride. Their love for one another was authentic and rare, and it was truly a gift to behold. Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Jim’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Dennis J. Triano

Dennis J. Triano died Nov. 22, 2023.

He was 72.

Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church and entombment will follow in Holy Cross cemetery North Arlington.

Dennis was a retired regional manager vice president from Arizona Ice Tea Company. He was active with the Little League and the Republican Party, both in Kearny. He was past president and a trustee of the Kearny Library Board and had been a member of the Recreation Commission.

He was the son of the late John and Josephine (nee Sanfilippo) Triano. He is survived by his loving wife Patty (nee Flynn) and daughters; Amy Triano and Rebecca Zuniga (her husband Jason). Brother of Robert Triano (his wife Diane), he is also survived by his grandson Justin Ryan and his brother in law, retired U.S. Gen. George Flynn (his wife Sally).

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Friends of the Kearny Public Library. Please omit flowers.

Diáne P. Cifelli

Diáne P. Cifelli, formerly of Harrison, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Her entombment will follow in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Friends and relatives may visit from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday morning after 8:30 a.m.

Born in New York City to Philip and Diáne Gulder, Diáne was raised in Kearny before moving to Harrison when she was married. She later moved to Cranford, and then to Middletown two years ago.

Diáne started her career as a teacher at St. Cecilia School in Kearny. She then worked for the Harrison Board of Education as a fifth-grade teacher for many years, as well as serving as a truancy officer for the Board. She attended high school at Mount Saint Dominick’s, Caldwell College for Women and later Jersey City State College where she earned a master’s degree in reading.

She was a member of many organizations locally, including the Harrison Board of Education, Harrison Cancer League, Harrison Lions Club, the Arlington Players Club and was most proud of serving in the Girls Scouts of America in many capacities for over 70 years.

In her own words, Diáne, “Loved nature, trees, sunsets, birds, books, children, home, family, lakes, playing tennis, swimming, her country house and participating in anything to do with the Girl Scouts.”

Diáne is survived by her loving daughter Beth Cifelli-Lambe, and son-in-law Louis Lambe, cherished grandchildren Gabrielle and Patrick, adored pets, Max and Sasha. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Cifelli in 2005 and her parents, Philip and Diáne Guldner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Lions Club in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Diáne. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

