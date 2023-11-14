‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ debuts Dec. 1

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co is ready to bring the holiday spirit to the area with its production of “The Worst Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” opening for a six-performance run Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison, with more performances Dec. 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

This holiday comedy classic, adapted from the bestselling Christmas book, is a perfect treat for the whole family. It centers around the efforts of Mrs. Bradley to put on the annual Christmas pageant despite the Herdman kids, known as the “worst kids in the whole history of the world!”

Watch as the kids and Mrs. Bradley navigate nosy church ladies, judgmental choir members an unusually loud angel, the Virgin Mary smoking cigars in the ladies’ room, rough and rowdy Wisemen, and more, all while they try to put on the the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

This musical play is directed by Francesca Stokes, with musical direction by Scott Burzynski. The cast includes Iman Abdul (Mother – Grace Bradley); Arthur Carlson (Faither – Bob Bradley); Donna Fraissinet (Mrs. Helen Armstrong); Richard Dwyer (Reverend Hopkins – Weekend 1); the Rev. Joseph Mancini (Rev. Hopkins – Weekend 2); Anne Hennessy (Mrs. Irma Slocum); Kathy Grillo (Mrs. Edna McCarthy); Sandra Marmalejos (Mrs. Clark); Brandi-Leigh Miller (Mrs. Clausing); John Patrick Munley (Firefighter); Lucas Oberndorf (Firefighter); John Fraissinet (Firefighter).

The children’s cast includes Jenna Ramirez (Beth Bradley); Kevin Dougherty (Charlie Bradley); Genevieve Lambo (Alice Wendleken); Margaret Kelly (Imogene Herdman); Aidan Carlson (Leroy Herdman); Beatrix Hart (Gladys Herdman); Camila Marmalejos (Maxine); Santana Velez (Elmer Hopkins); Sean Vinacco (Ralph Herdman); Omarion Hawkins (Hobie Clark); Declan Nolan (Ollie Herdman); Myles Morales (Claude Herdman); Riley Bennett (Janet); Bianca Marcelino (Juanita); Lucia Marmalejos (Shirley); and Isabela DeCampos (Beverly.)

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens and are available at www.whatconj.com.

