Cadets complete Lyndhurst’s 2022 JPA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When youngsters take part in a junior police academy, organizers will often tell parents and guardians it will be like nothing else the cadets have ever experienced. That’s an understatement and no different when the Lyndhurst Police Department ran its 2022 JPA last month.

“In their first day, the junior recruits had a startling awakening that they weren’t attending the average day camp,” the department said. “The morning started off with some good old fashion physical training and defense tactics. The day continued with visits from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and the New Jersey Department of Corrections K-9 unit. The day ended with DWI roadside impairment evolutions, motor vehicle stops and emergency vehicle operations.”

Much of what the kids experienced mirrors what police recruits go through in their own academy, on a much smaller scale, however. And if that first days seems like a lot — it was — keep in mind it was just day 1.

In the second day, cadets saw another session of defensive tactics and physical training, and the recruits took to the streets for more PT.

“The morning presentation was brought to us by air by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, NorthStar,” organizers said. “The day concluded with demonstrations and tours at police headquarters through our agency’s various divisions and at the Lyndhurst Fire Department. Recruits were put through a search and rescue evolution, which consisted of theatrical smoke and training props.”

The third day, the recruits had an extended session of defensive tactics and physical training. The morning ended with a presentation and demonstration from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and the day concluded with a demonstration and visit from the Lyndhurst Emergency Response Team, where the recruits were exposed to the technical and specialized units law enforcement offers.

In the fourth day, the recruits experienced something moving, as they traveled to the City.

“We are extremely appreciative of the New York City Police Department Harbor Unit and Emergency Service Unit K-9 for their hospitality and deliverance of such an experience,” the department said. “The recruits were given a VIP rescue-boat ride in the East and Hudson rivers. Additionally, the ESU K-9 unit provided a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to train the dogs that protect one of the most target-vulnerable cities in the world. This is not something everyone can say they have done in their life.”

Recruits also got to see, up close, the World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty.

The cadets officially became graduates of the program on the final day.

Of course, none of this is possible without the instructors, including Capt. Andrew Marmorato, Lt. Paul Haggerty, Sgt. Steve Passamano, Sgt. Mike Lemanowicz, Sgt. Charles Giangeruso, Det. Chris Cuneo and Officers Elizabeth Hollenbeck and Michael D’Alessandro. Throughout the week there were contributions from numerous other LPD officers. LHS students Alexia Marmorato and Emily Melleno served as student-instructors.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

