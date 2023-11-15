Nutley home burgled with residents inside the house: NPD

The Township of Nutley has experienced yet another home robbery where the residents were home at the time of the crime, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

The robbery reportedly occurred at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, Nov. 15. Chief Strumolo said this is a relatively new trend throughout the state where brazen criminals enter a home, forcing a door or window to grab keys for cars parked driveways.

In this case, the suspects were able to find two sets of keys and stole the Wilmington Drive residents’ cars. One of the residents heard a noise and stayed on the second floor, calling 911.

Petracco said: “We know thefts increase this time of year usually when vehicle owners leave their cars running when they get coffee in the morning; however, this new trend of entering homes to look for keys is something we haven’t experienced until this year.

“Chief Strumolo and I implemented supplemented patrols and undercover details over two months ago and observed a significant decrease in vehicle thefts and attempts. We will continue to double down on crime this year and hopefully, bring justice to those committing crimes in our town.”

The Nutley Police Department urges all residents to be mindful these thefts are occurring and take necessary precautions by locking homes and vehicles and by not leaving valuables or keys in plain view.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPD at (973) 284-4940

