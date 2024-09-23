NA Knights hosting Italian night; QP Church hosting karaoke night

QP Music Ministry hosting karaoke night

Queen of Peace Music Ministry hosts a karaoke night Friday, Oct. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. The night will feature a night of music, a buffet dinner, beer, wine and soda for $50 per adult and $15 for children ages 15 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at Queen of Peace Church on Sundays after Masses. For more information, send an email to Natasha Gonzalez at ngonzalez@qpcna.org.

Knights hosting benefit Italian night

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a benefit Italian dinner night for Mercy House, a place of healing and compassion, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington.

On the menu — chicken parmigiana, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread, dessert and refreshments. The cost is $25 per adult, $10 for children younger than 11. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Thursday, Oct. 17. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable canned good for the “Food for Families” project.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

