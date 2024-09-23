NA Knights hosting Italian night; QP Church hosting karaoke night

QP Music Ministry hosting karaoke night
Queen of Peace Music Ministry hosts a karaoke night Friday, Oct. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. The night will feature a night of music, a buffet dinner, beer, wine and soda for $50 per adult and $15 for children ages 15 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at Queen of Peace Church on Sundays after Masses. For more information, send an email to Natasha Gonzalez at ngonzalez@qpcna.org.
Knights hosting benefit Italian night
The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a benefit Italian dinner night for Mercy House, a place of healing and compassion, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington.
On the menu — chicken parmigiana, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread, dessert and refreshments. The cost is $25 per adult, $10 for children younger than 11. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Thursday, Oct. 17. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable canned good for the “Food for Families” project.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.