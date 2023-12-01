Lyndhurst hires 3 new probationary cops

Three new police officers were hired probationally at a ceremony at Township Hall in Lyndhurst Thursday, Nov. 30, Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso and Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said.

The three new officers are:

Nicholas Coviello Jr.

Officer Coviello is a 28-year-old Lyndhurst resident and a 2013 graduate of Lyndhurst High School. In 2017, Officer Coviello graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. After graduating from MSU, Officer Coviello joined the Lyndhurst Police Auxiliary, where he served as a volunteer uniformed officer.

In 2018, Officer Coviello was hired by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and began his law enforcement career after completing his police academy training at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. During his tenure with the HCSO, Officer Coviello served in the Court Division and then in the Patrol Division where he earned numerous training certifications during that time.

Officer Coviello is the son of retired Lyndhurst police Lt. Nicholas Coviello.

Officer Coviello will be assigned to a patrol squad and begin his assignment immediately.

Thomas Golda

Officer Golda is a 28-year-old Fair Lawn resident and a 2020 graduate of William Paterson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology. Prior to joining the LPD, Officer Golda completed the Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) training academy at the Passaic County Police Academy and since 2022 he has served as a SLEO II with the Hackensack Police Department.

Prior to beginning his career in law enforcement, Officer Golda was a paraprofessional working with special needs students. Officer Golda will be required to attend a four-week waiver certification program at the Monmouth County Police Academy, which will allow him to transition from a SLEO II to a full-time officer.

Vincent DiNicola

Officer DiNicola is a 24-year-old Kinnelon resident. Officer DiNicola is also a 2023 graduate of Siena College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and minor in criminology. Prior to being appointed as a police officer, Officer DiNicola served as a maintenance officer with the Lyndhurst Department of Public Safety.

In addition, Officer DeNicola is employed as a physical fitness and baseball instructor. Officer DiNicola will begin his career with the Lyndhurst Police Department by attending the 22-week basic police academy training program at the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute.

The three new officers will help fill a void which resulted from some recent retirements and will bring the total number of sworn officers to 53.

