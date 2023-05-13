Update to May 11 Argyle Place fire in Kearny

A fire in the early-morning hours of Thursday, May 11, caused serious damage to a home at 224 Argyle Place in Kearny.

Kearny Fire Chief Joseph Mastandrea tells The Observer that morning, at approximately 3:20, the Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. The first company arrived on scene and found a well-involved fire encompassing two floors.

“Our members tried to make entry into the building but were driven out due to the amount of fire,” the chief said. “Defensive operations commenced to limit the fire from extending to nearby structures and extinguish the fire.”

And that’s exactly what resulted. Though there was apparent damage to the vinyl siding the home next door due south, there was no other damage to the adjacent buildings.

Mastandrea says the occupants and a family pet were able to self-evacuate prior to the Kearny FD’s arrival.

The fire was ultimately placed under control at 5:35 a.m.

Prior to leaving the scene, firefighters reported two minor injuries.

The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the residents.

All Kearny Units operated at the scene and mutual aid partners, the Harrison, Jersey City and Bayonne fire departments, provided coverage for the town whilst the Kearny FD was battling the blaze.

The Kearny Fire Department’s Bureau of Combustibles continues to investigate the fire to determine its origin and cause.

“I want to thank our members for their hard work and the Kearny Police Department and RWJBH EMS for their assistance at the scene,” Mastandrea said.

