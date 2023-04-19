Bergen County Police Academy seeks accreditation maintenance

The annual web-based assessment of the Bergen County Police Academy, in preparation for maintaining national re-accreditation, is approaching, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., will conduc the assessment from April 14 – April 22 to examine all aspects of the Bergen County Police Academy’s policy and procedures, management, operations and instructional services.

“Gaining CALEA accreditation is a highly prized recognition of public safety training academy excellence,” Musella said. “Verification by CALEA that the police academy continues to meet the commission’s 160 state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process.”

As part of the assessment, academy personnel, trainees and members of the public are invited to offer comments by visiting the Accreditation Public Comment Portal, which may be found on the Public Safety page of the Bergen County website, www.co.bergen.nj.us.

The purpose of the portal is to provide an opportunity for submittal of comments, commendations and other information regarding the academy’s quality of service or other information relevant to the reaccreditation process directly to CALEA.

Accreditation is for four years, during which the academy must submit annual reports and participate in annual web assessments attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

For more information, write the commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Va. 20155, call (703) 352-4225 or send an email to calea@calea.org .accreditation

