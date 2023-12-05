Obituaries for 5 December 2023

Robert R. Tarantula

Robert R. Tarantula (Bob T.), 73, of Ronks, Pennsylvania, formerly of North Arlington, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his beloved wife Carolyn by his side.

Bob was born March 30, 1950, in Jersey City and was raised in Hoboken, where he attended St. Ann’s Catholic Grammar School and Hoboken Sr. High School.

His education continued at St. Peter’s University, where he earned an MBA in business management; while at St. Peter’s he joined Alpha Phi Omega Pi-Tau Chapter and remained active throughout his life.

He organized scores of activities attempting to keep the fraternity together throughout their lives. His proudest accomplishment was an annual “FRAT Shore Weekend,” which ran for over 25 years.

Professionally, he launched his career at Chase Manhattan Bank. His career flourished when he was employed by Sterling Drug. Using his education and skills, he eventually established his own consulting firm.

Bob first joined the Knights in 1998 at the Queen of Peace Council and while serving, he continued his tax preparing for the seniors of his hometown North Arlington.

In 2014, Bob and Carol moved to the quiet countryside of Ronks, Pennsylvania, and achieved a lifelong goal in 2018 when they purchased a home in Winter Haven, Florida — officially gaining the title of snowbirds.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Albert R. Tarantula Jr. And Carmella (nee) Meranda Tarantula. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Carolyn, his two children Lynn and Lauren who both reside in New Jersey along with his extended family Theresa, Joseph, and Melissa; four grandchildren and six great-grand-

children.

While we mourn the loss of Bob who was a true friend and leader, we must also celebrate his full and accomplished life and the love he shared.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Dec. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Queen of Peace RC Church, 10 Franklin Place, North Arlington.

John A. Kirby

John A. Kirby, 87, of Forked River, formerly of Kearny, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to Forked River in 1996. He was a Kearny fireman for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He served our country in the United States Army during peacetime.

He was predeceased by his daughter Susan DiScerni.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Joan; his son John and his wife Libby; his daughter Maureen Cochrane and her husband Ned and his daughter Elaine Sullivan and her husband Michael. Devoted grandfather of Sydney, Kirsten, Kayla, Tara, Mitchell, Ian and Colleen, he is survived by his brothers Ronald and his wife Mary; James and his wife Jenny; and his sister Patricia Blood.

Visitation was at Layton’s Home For Funerals, Forked River. A funeral Mass was celebrated at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial was in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall.

Arlene Ostrander

Arlene Ostrander, (nee Scott), 80, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clara Mass Medical Center, Belleville.

Visitation was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral service took place in the funeral home. Interment was in East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Ostrander lived in Kearny for her entire life.

Mrs. Ostrander was a former deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, Kearny.

Arlene is survived by one daughter, Cheryl L. Bogdan and one son, David R. Ostrander (Stacy), one sister, Joan Smith, one sister-in-law Karlene Wagner, and two grandchildren, Jessica and Nicole Bogdan. She also leaves her beloved dog, Abby.

She was predeceased by her husband, Randall L. Ostrander, in 2013 and her brother, William Scott.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org or to the John Thuerer Cancer Center at hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

Elizabeth Ann Battaglino

Elizabeth Ann Battaglino died Dec. 1, 2023.

She was 76.

Born in Jersey City, Betty was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 2 until 4 p.m. There will be a prayer service for her beginning at 3 p.m. Her cremation is private.

She was the wife of the late William Connolly and is survived by her brother Tony (Mary), her sister Stephanie (Mari) and her sister-in-law Cecilia. She is predeceased by her brother James Battaglino.

She loved Atlantic City, her nephew Andrew and she adored her grandchildren Angela, Teresa, William, Vanessa and Jamie Lyn.

Betty was a retired office manager for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark. She also worked for the Kearny Board of Education.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Nikolaos A. Economou

Nikolaos A. Economou of Sussex Borough, formerly of Lyndhurst, died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

He was 64.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Ss. Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Roseland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com

Born in Athens, Greece, Nick grew up in Harrison. He moved to Lyndhurst where he lived for many years before moving to Sussex County.

During his time at Harrison High School, Nick played basketball and made lifelong friends. His talent earned him a scholarship to Northeastern University where he fell in love with the city of Boston. Nick had a lifelong career in management. Nick was passionate about antique cars and he enjoyed attending car shows, earning him many awards for car showings. He had a keen eye for valuable coins and stamps which he collected.

Nikolaos is survived by his daughter, Maria DiDomizio and her husband Thomas, a cherished granddaughter, Evelyn, dear Sister, Sophia Economou-Ellison and her husband James, an adored niece and nephew, Maria and Andreas Economou-Ellison and his longtime partner, Elaine Economou. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonios and Maria Economou.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692 in loving memory of Nikolaos.

