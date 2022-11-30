JWCA trivia night upcoming

The Junior Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts the return of its trivia night at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the American Legion Post 99, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. All proceeds benefit local charitable projects. Food will be provided by the Spanish Pavilion.

Tickets priced at $40 may be purchased at Curiosity By Intrinsic, 161 Midland Ave., or by visiting CLICKING HERE.

