Garfield School in Kearny announces November Students of the Month

Donna Masters, principal of Garfield School Kearny, announces the following recipients of Student of the Month for November 2023:
Kindergarten: Alexia Ortiz, Carlos Muentes, Sami Herrera Tocagon; 1st Grade: Gabriella Chang, Melody Cheng, Helena DaCunha; 2nd Grade: Mason Estrella, Michael Kuhrt, Ian Medina; 3rd Grade: Erick Montalvan, Anthony Zhumi, Irina Torres; 4th Grade: Izaabeth Moya, Ariadna Marcano Ramirez, Gia Manzo; 5th Grade: Maria Corrone Guimaraes, Sachari DeJesus, Tiago Munoz; 6th Grade: Shary Mejia, Dayron Chipa Apaza, Josie Fernandez, Lauren Rettschlag.
