Kearny UNICO makes donation to Project Graduation

On Friday, April 25, during the annual volleyball tournament, members of Kearny UNICO presented a check for $300 to Project Graduation, which raises over $35,000 annually to provide a safe, alcohol-free, post-commencement celebration for Kearny High School. graduates. Making the presentation are, from left, Lou Pandolfi, Kearny Project Graduation President Ann Rodriguez, Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Kearny UNICO President Annamarie Latushko and Celeste Pandolfi.
