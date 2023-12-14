Harrison Councilman Larry Bennett is Hudson Municipal Alliance Volunteer of the Year

Harrison Councilman Lawrence Bennett has been chosen the Hudson County Municipal Alliance Volunteer of the Year.

Bennett has dedicated his life to Harrison and there’s no one more devoted to children than him, the nominators said. Whether it’s in recreation sports, cheerleading, holiday events and more, if you can name it, Bennett is there.

“Town Councilman Lawrence Bennett has been a member of the Harrison/East Newark Municipal Alliance for 33 years. In 2022, he was named the Hudson County Senior Citizen of the Year,” the Hudson County Municipal Alliance said of Bennett. “Through his role as the exalted leader of the Harrison and East Newark Elks, he has worked to strengthen and expand the Elks’ State Peer Leadership Program.

“Through his leadership in the Harrison East Newark Municipal Alliance, many local students have benefitted from attending the Elks’ State Peer Leadership Program. Councilman Bennett states that he works hard to live by the credo, ‘It’s all about the kids and those in need.’Councilman Bennett’s long commitment to his community make him a deserving recipient of the Hudson County Municipal Alliance Volunteer of the Year Award.”

Rarely have truer words been said.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

