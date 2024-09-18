Obituaries for Sept. 18, 2024

Anna Marie Zisa

Anna Marie Zisa (Non), the mother of John theBbarber at the Hair Loft of Nutley and Linda Bilski of Nutley, died early morning, Wednesday Aug/ 28, 2024, at Arbor Glen Nursing Home in Cedar Grove.

She was 98.

A longterm resident at Arbor Glen, the nurses and caregivers there all loved her and had pet names for her, like Anna Banana, Queenie and Zisa Pizza. She was one of the oldest residents there at the time of her passing.

She married World War II veteran Paul Frank Zisa upon his return from the war. While waiting for Paul to come home, still in her teens, she worked in a tobacco pipe factory.

As a child she loved ballet and received lessons. We still have her little ballet slippers. She loved Shirley Temple and had a Shirley Temple doll her dad bought her that she cherished.

Anna Marie was a loving homemaker who adored her two children, Linda and John.

After raising her family, she joined the workforce once again and worked in the ceramics industry, later in the garment industry. Although handicapped with rheumatoid arthritis in her adult years, and unable to be very active herself physically, she loved to watch ice skating, gymnastics and ballet.

Anna Marie never complained about her handicap and she was a very strong soul. She loved the Beatles — and in August 1964 took her children to see them at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. The following year in August she took them to see the Beatles at Shea Stadium.

Anna Marie was born July 1, 1926, to Casey and Anna Non. She loved her mom and dad very much. Anna Marie will be forever in our hearts, and her loving family will miss her dearly.

Visitation was at Brown and Son Funeral Home, Nutley, on Aug. 30, 2024. Anna Marie is at rest in Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. A Mass was celebrated for the repose of the soul of our beloved mom at St. Claire’s Church, Clifton, on Aug. 30, 2024.

Daniel P. McCann Jr.

Daniel P. McCann Jr. (Bud) of Kearny died peacefully on Sept. 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

The wake was from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Dan was born in the Vailsburg section of Newark in 1936 to Daniel P. McCann Sr. and Margaret A. McCann (Farrell), both deceased. The family moved to Cortland Street in the Ironbound section of Newark, where Dan Jr. lived for 25 years. Early education was at St Aloysius Grammar School and Eastside High School. Dan continued his education , taking evening classes at Seton Hall University in downtown Newark with focus on business and accounting.

His early career began in the accounting department of Fireman’s Insurance in Newark, followed by Swift Edible Oil, until the plant closed. Danny subsequently continued his career at Panasonic, when he was offered a similar position with Swift Processed Meats. After another 10 years with Swift Processed Meats, the distribution center closed. Dan secured a position with Sea Land Service, Inc., and remained with them until the company relocated, at which time he retired.

After retirement, Dan worked as a bookkeeper, first for Pilar Riverplate/A.J. Pilar and later for the Meat Trade Institute.

Danny met his cherished love and best friend, Dorothy (Mauer) in 1958, when they were both members of the Chi-Rho Young Adults at St Cecilia, Kearny. They married in September 1961, and shared 63 years together.

He died lovingly the day after their 63rd anniversary.

They lived in North Arlington before moving to Kearny, where they lived for over 60 years.

Danny and Dot cherished each of their children and their extended family. Danny was a devoted husband and father and a humble man who loved and lived his Catholic faith. As a young man, he became a Third Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Holy Name Society and a faithful usher, first at St Aloysius Church in the Ironbound and then St. Cecilia Church. He was charter treasurer of the Home School Association at St. Cecilia and later as a member of the Father’s Club at Queen of Peace High School.

After his retirement, Dan was a volunteer at St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark for 18 years.

Danny was a sports enthusiast, a dedicated fan of the New York Giants, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Rangers and Notre Dame football. He enjoyed cooking for his family, walking Kearny Avenue, wearing his team hats and starting sports conversations where ever he went.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Dan Sr., his father and mother-in-law Arch and Mary Mauer, his sisters Pat Paxton and Kathy Whelan.

In 2016, Dan suffered the loss of his cherished son, Daniel Patrick McCann III.

Dan leaves behind his beloved wife, Dorothy A. McCann, and their treasured children, Mary Beth and Laura Jo. He is also survived by his sister, Colleen Whelan (Jim), his brother in law Patrick Whelan and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John’s Soup kitchen, Newark, in Dan’s memory.

