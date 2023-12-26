Obituaries for Dec. 27, 2023

Thomas F. McFadden

Thomas F. McFadden died Dec. 19, 2023.

He was 77.

Born in Bayonne, he lived in North Arlington before moving to Edison 10 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW in Kearny. He was a retired butcher having worked at Pathmark in Kearny.

Husband of the late Rose Mary (nee Civitano), he was the loving father of Bridget Woytowicz (her husband Will) and brother of Ann Marie Roake (her late husband Jay).

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to codeofvets.com/donate, 4183 Franklin Road B1-220 Murfreesboro, Tenn. 37128.

Sharon R. Davies

Sharon R. Davies (nee Van Mater) of Kearny died Dec. 20, 2023.

She was 75.

Memorial visitation will be scheduled in the near future. Her ashes will be placed in a niche at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Sharon was the beloved wife of Frank J. Davies III and devoted mother of John F. Davies (Kirti) and Stephen C. Davies (Karen). Sister of Judy Peratikos and Brian Van Mater, she is also survived by her grandchildren Rohan, Deven and Millie.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Parkinson research at www.michaeljfox.org.

Moira Crowell

Moira Crowell, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at her son’s home in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Grace United Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave., Kearny, beginning at 11 a.m.

Born in Kearny, Moira lived there until moving to Belleville in 2018.

She was a paralegal at Parsonet, Duggan & Pykon in Newark for many years.

Mrs. Crowell was member of the Arlington Woman’s Club, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Friends of the Kearny Library and a former member and past president of the Roosevelt School PTA, all in Kearny.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Crowell and three sons, Kenneth and his wife, Liliana, Douglas and Kenneth his fiancée Helen.

