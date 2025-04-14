Roosevelt School announces third marking period honors

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained Principal’s honors or honors for the third marking period of the 2024-2025 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Francesca Alda, Amelia Azurdia, Emmah Barroqueiro, Declan Coleman, Sophia Costa, Sophia De Ray, Sebastian Huaranga, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Lunna Orellana Barillas, Quinn Pinho, Brianna Porto, Zachary Pritchard-Coelho, Rebecca Ribeiro, Adham Saad, Nicole Sanchez, Gyan Marcos Santos Leon, Hannah Silva, Eian Veiga, Alyssa Velazquez, Michael Wolsza.
Grade 5
Amelia Abbott, Manny Azanza-Mora, Aysha Bah, Miranda Bernaola, Kylee Carlen, Michael Dinuzzo, Isadora Galiotto, Sophia Henriques, Amelia Klus, Shane Maass, Manuela Machado Rocha, Aldrian Mendoza, Sophia Murray-Dominguez, Luciana Olortegui Espinoza, Abigail Orozco, Valery Pastorino, Noah Rodriguez, Vitolucianno Velasquez.
Grade 4 – Dylan Alda, Vita Araujo, Emily Brown, Keira Carlen, Ava Costa, Gabriel Costa, Adrina Cruz, Charlotte Gracias, Lorelei McKenna, Diego Miranda Taday, Emma Principe, Katherine Stacey, Kenny Valentin
Honors
Grade 6
Sophia Arango, Dominic DeRosa, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Alexander Fontan-Pallares, Ayden Lighten, Manuel Lopez, Brian McKenna, Jayden Milne, Benen Palacios, Carolina Pereira, Abdiel Ramirez, Rebecka Rocha Soares Ferreira, Yaretzi Rodriguez, Destiny Ruccatano, Anthony Ruiz, Savannah Rusek, Diego Saritama Loyola, Sofia Silva Gavilanes, Gurnoor Singh, Aiden Vega-Marshman, Marisol Zulueta Nieto
Grade 5
Mason Alves, Aubrey Amenta, Alicia Bystrowski, Valentina Cano, Finn Corbett, Nicholas DeRay, Mason Faria, Claudio Garcia, Benjamin Gordon, Calleigh Hassen, Nicolette Martinez, Noah Menendez, Nicole Orellana, Emily Peldunas, Anthony Pina, Liam Ramirez, Nicolas Rodriguez Gamarra, Gyan Mauro Santos Leon, Bo Shockley, Shawn Sullivan, Danna Torres Gil, Emilia Ugarte, Johan Villalba, Corinne Young
Grade 4
Dali Carrera, Ana Costa, Joao Pedro De Azevedo Fernandes, Joseph Distano, Al Rayan Elassa, Oliver Escobar, Emaan Gardezi, Israel Gomez, Sofia Jimenez, Alejandro Jimenez Londono, Lilia Koffman, Mia Ladine Espin, Mateo Lopez, Leonardo Moncada, Kaden Palomino, Vera Peso, Aliza Shimabukuro, Nadya Tapia Rosales, Alice Vilas Boas.
