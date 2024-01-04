Nutley expanding neighborhood watch program

In an effort to address the increase in criminal activities in town, Nutley Police Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and Chief Tom Strumolo have scheduled a neighborhood watch meeting for residents Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Department of Public Safety. The meeting will also be broadcast on Zoom.

Chief Strumolo and police personnel will be present to review the logistics of the program and to answer questions from the public.

As a member Nutley’s Neighborhood Watch, residents would work closely with police to determine areas and zones of the town that need to be closely monitored. A group of residents in each area will be formed and a team/block captain will be assigned to oversee each area and maintain an active list of residents and members within their zone.

This information will be shared with the Nutley Police Department’s liaison.

Crime activity and information will be disseminated through block captains and the department’s neighborhood watch email.

“The Nutley Police Department’s Neighborhood Watch Program is a partnership between the police department and residents and business owners. Our goal is to unify our community, decrease crime and improve the standard of living for all who live or conduct business in our town. We need to keep Nutley safe,” Petracco said.

To join the program, fill out an electronic application by going to: bit.ly/NutleyWatch. Questions may be directed to Petracco’s Office at (973) 284-4929.

