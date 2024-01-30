BRIEFS — Class of ’74 reunion, health screenings, Mardi Gras dinner

KHS ’74 having 50th reunion

The Kearny High School Class of 1974 hosts a 50th reunion April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 815 Rt. 27 E., Toms River. Tickets are $90 through Feb. 14 and $100 thereafter and include cold appetizers, buffet dinner, two drinks, DJ, dancing and music. Zelle payments may be pinged on the app to khsclassreunion1974@gmail.com, or checks may be sent to Janine Feamen, 40 Bugle Court, Toms River, N.J. 08757. Payment must be received by March 15.

Free health screenings taking place at Kearny BOH

The Town of Kearny hosts free health screenings Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kearny Health Department, 645 Kearny Ave. The screenings will be for lung and breast cancer, there will be breast exams and educational information will be provided. No registration is necessary.

Knights hosting Mardi Gras dinner

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor its annual Shrove Tuesday Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. The Knights will be serving Italian and Polish food, along with traditional pancakes, dessert and refreshments. Shrove Tuesday is commonly known as Mardi Gras, “Fat Tuesday,” or “Pancake Tuesday” as it is the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

A viewing of how this day is celebrated around the world in various countries and cultures will be shown. The costs are $25 for adults and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Feb. 8, by calling (201) 988-0183.

The Knights also ask all attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Food for Families Project.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

