BRIEFS — Class of ’74 reunion, health screenings, Mardi Gras dinner

KHS ’74 having 50th reunion
The Kearny High School Class of 1974 hosts a 50th reunion April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel, 815 Rt. 27 E., Toms River. Tickets are $90 through Feb. 14 and $100 thereafter and include cold appetizers, buffet dinner, two drinks, DJ, dancing and music. Zelle payments may be pinged on the app to khsclassreunion1974@gmail.com, or checks may be sent to Janine Feamen, 40 Bugle Court, Toms River, N.J. 08757. Payment must be received by March 15.
Free health screenings taking place at Kearny BOH
The Town of Kearny hosts free health screenings Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kearny Health Department, 645 Kearny Ave. The screenings will be for lung and breast cancer, there will be breast exams and educational information will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Knights hosting Mardi Gras dinner
The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor its annual Shrove Tuesday Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. The Knights will be serving Italian and Polish food, along with traditional pancakes, dessert and refreshments. Shrove Tuesday is commonly known as Mardi Gras, “Fat Tuesday,” or “Pancake Tuesday” as it is the day before Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.
A viewing of how this day is celebrated around the world in various countries and cultures will be shown. The costs are $25 for adults and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Feb. 8, by calling (201) 988-0183.
The Knights also ask all attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Food for Families Project.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.