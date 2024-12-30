Mammography in Motion mobile unit returns to Kearny in January

The Town of Kearny will again host Mammography the in Motion Mobile Unit Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Kearny Town Hall, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program was launched in Kearny for the first time in December through the efforts of Ava DeCastro Lawdanski, a Kearny resident and senior Girl Scout ambassador in partnership with the Town of Kearny, University Hospital, the Rutgers Cancer Center of New Jersey and Minette’s Angels.

The event will include a slide show presentation and education session on breast cancer awareness highlighting the importance of saving lives through early detection, self-exams and mammogram screenings.

The Mammography in Motion van is 40-foot vehicle equipped and staffed to offer breast cancer screening services to women aged 40 and older who haven’t undergone a mammogram in the past year. University Hospital provides cutting-edge, high-quality digital 3D mammography technology known as digital breast tomosynthesis.

Mammography in Motion at University Hospital accepts insurances, Medicare and Medicaid and has community partnerships to cover uninsured or underinsured persons (must meet eligibility requirement). Early detection saves lives and that’s something the Mammography in Motion program emphasizes to the community.

Kearny residents may visit www.kearnynj.org to register and schedule an appointment, which are required.

