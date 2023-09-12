Auditions for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ set for end of the month

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co. hosts open auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison, Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. Call backs will be Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., by invite.
Performances, directed by Francesca Stokes and stage managed by Bernadette Oberndorf, run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10.
Mary Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” is based on her novel of the same name. The large cast and age range make this show a community favorite, in which a varied, multi-generational group of performers may come together.
All actors of any background in second-grade and older may audition. However, auditioners younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times during auditions. Those unable to attend in person may submit a video audition via YouTube and completed audition form and conflicts calendar to ChristmasPageant@whatconj.org by Sept. 25.
Visit www.whatconj.org/ChristmasPageant for more details and to download an audition packet.
