Nutley experiences more vehicle burglaries overnight Tuesday: NPD

Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo are advising residents several vehicles were burglarized Tuesday morning, Feb. 6.

Chief Strumolo says the incidents occurred Between 2 and 4 a.m. on Whitford, Franklin, Vreeland and Highfield. All vehicle windows were shattered with items stolen from inside.

“We also had a catalytic converter stolen from a Honda Accord on Hancox,” Strumolo said. “If anyone has surveillance that may have captured a vehicle or actors, please contact the Detective Bureau at (973) 284-4940.

Petracco says these thefts were different than what the township has been experiencing recently in that all the vehicles entered were locked and had their side windows shattered.

“Chief Strumolo and I are continuing our efforts to be proactive,” Petracco said. “We encourage all our residents to help keep an eye out for suspicious activity. Most of the crimes are occurring during the early-morning hours. If you see anything unusual call we will respond and determine if crime is occurring.”

