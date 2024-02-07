Nutley experiences more vehicle burglaries overnight Tuesday: NPD

Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo are advising residents several vehicles were burglarized Tuesday morning, Feb. 6.
Chief Strumolo says the incidents occurred Between 2 and 4 a.m. on Whitford, Franklin, Vreeland and Highfield. All vehicle windows were shattered with items stolen from inside.
“We also had a catalytic converter stolen from a Honda Accord on Hancox,” Strumolo said. “If anyone has surveillance that may have captured a vehicle or actors, please contact the Detective Bureau at (973) 284-4940.
Petracco says these thefts were different than what the township has been experiencing recently in that all the vehicles entered were locked and had their side windows shattered.
“Chief Strumolo and I are continuing our efforts to be proactive,” Petracco said. “We encourage all our residents to help keep an eye out for suspicious activity. Most of the crimes are occurring during the early-morning hours. If you see anything unusual call we will respond and determine if crime is occurring.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.