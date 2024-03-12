Obituaries for March 13, 2024

Christine Ferrie Jablonski

Christine Ferrie Jablonski sadly died while skiing at Alta Ski Resort in Utah.

She was 53.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut, had lived in Kearny.

Visiting will be Sunday, March 17, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 1 to 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 18, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow and Christine’s remains will soon be entombed in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Christine was parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church where she was involved with the Hospitality Ministry, the Outreach Group, the food pantry and the Thanksgiving luncheon. She was a member of the Kearny Junior Woman’s Club and the Woman’s Club. She was also a member of Unit 305, Friends of Erin, Friends of the Library.

She was class agent for the College of The Holy Cross and was part of the Parent’s Spirituality Group at St. Peter’s Prep. Christine was also involved with Norwich Free Academy Alumni Council and was a former member of the College of The Holy Cross Crusader Good Time Marching band and was in the Hall of Fame.

She was assistant vice president for Afinity Partnerships at Elavon, Inc., of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Beloved wife of Superior Court Assignment Judge Jeffrey R. Jablonski and devoted mother of Nathaniel Healy and Eliot Healy Jablonski, she was also the daughter of Ilda (nee Carvalho) and the late James F. Ferrie, sister of James A. Ferrie (his wife Jennifer), daughter in-law of Frank and Teddie (nee Gillespie) Jablonski. She was also the sister-in-law of Julie A. Hamon (her husband Jeffrey) and aunt of Cole and Read Hamon.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to one of the following … all precious to Christine — St. Stephen’s Adult and Youth Faith Formation, St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City or to Christine’s alma mater, the College of The Holy Cross.

Janette Lunney Faulk

Janette Lunney Faulk, of Harrison, NJ. A loving, caring, devout Catholic mother, grandmother and aunt entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Janette was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid traveler, book enthusiast and voracious reader, gardener, bird watcher and “tough as nails” worker. She enjoyed spending time with her family watching movies, hiking in parks and visiting zoos and aquariums. She deeply enjoyed anything to do with nature. Her quiet strength and peaceful presence will be sorely missed by her family. She lived by her faith and trust in God’s Providence.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029 on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison at 11:00 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning after 9:45 a.m.

Per Janette’s wishes, she will have a closed casket. Her ashes will be buried in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny at a later date.

Janette will be genuinely missed by her children, May, Jan, Eddie, Elaine and Harry as well as her numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She has extended family throughout the world. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cathy and her husband, Harry. (2022)

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the St. Lawrence Seminary at www.stlawrenceseminary.org in loving memory of Janette.

Eileen M. Lynch

Eileen M. Lynch (nee Shields) died March 9, 2024.

She was 79.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny (Mass time will be updated soon) and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Eileen worked for the Kearny Public Library before moving to the Jersey Shore, where she continued her library career at the Monmouth County Library in Coltsneck. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School and currently is a member of St. Veronica Church in Howell. She was also involved with the Friends of the Howell Library, Inc.

She was the beloved wife of Frank X. Lynch Jr. and loving mother of Frank Lynch (his wife Thea), Margaret Blair (her husband Dan) and Jim Lynch (his wife Lani). Sister of the late Rosemary Donahue, she is also survived by her grandchildren Bobby, Alex, Colin, Sean and Jillian.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Pick Your Paw Animal Rescue at pickyourpaw.org, or 450 Shrewsbury Plaza No. 129 Shrewsbury, N.J. 07702.

Robert MacMillan

Robert MacMillan died March 7, 2024.

He was 91.

Born in Hicksville, Long Island, he lived in Nutley before moving to Kearny many years ago.

Visiting will be on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny from 3 until 7 p.m. A service will take place Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.

Husband of the late Hazel (nee Rowlands), he was the loving father of Robert C. MacMillan (his wife Kathleen), Deborah McInerney (her late husband Kevin), Thomas R. MacMillan (his wife Diane) and the late Donald A. MacMillan. Brother of the late Elsie Harbach, Sandy MacMillan and Donald MacMillan, he is also survived by his brother-in-law David Rowlands and his wife Joyce. Loving grandfather of Jaclyn, Ryan (Goldie), Kelly, Raymond, Shaun, the late Michael and great-grandfather of Brennan. Bob also had many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a retired stationary engineer, having worked at NJIT in Newark. He was on the Kearny Planning Board for many years and was also an elected town councilman. He coached KURC football and taught Sunday School at Calvary Methodist Church. He was a former president of Local 2282 AFSMCE and was a safety officer at Otis Elevator.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

John R. Tietjen

John Robert Tietjen III died March 4, 2024.

He was 66.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place in Hillside Cemetery.

John was born in Passaic and lived in Kearny and the Jersey Shore before moving to Whiting 13 years ago.

He was the son of the late John R. Tietjen II and Joan (nee Farina). He was the husband of Lori (nee Folo) and is the brother of Marc Tietjen (Susy), Joanne Tietjen, Richard Tietjen (Andrea) and Kris-Ann Eglentowicz (Ronald) He is also survived by his nieces Natalie, Annaliese, Arianna, Ella and his nephew Marc.

Ellen McLaren

Ellen R. McLaren (nee Lynam) died at home Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

She was 89.

She was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 21, 1934, of parents Mary Lynam (O’Niell) and Christopher Lynam, and many cherished siblings.

She immigrated to Kearny in 1950 and wed George W. McLaren (deceased 1990) in December 1954. She was active in the Franklin School PTA, West Hudson Hospital and with the senior citizens.

She is survived by sons, Kevin, George (Cheryl), Michael (Cindi), James and Keith (Katherine); grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Andrew, Amanda, Kathleen, Rileah, Katelyn and Megan; and great-grandson Colin.

Funeral services were at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny.

The Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Artur P. Coelho

Artur Coelho died March 6, 2024.

He was 66.

Private cremation is being handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His ashes will be placed in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in the near future.

Artur was a retired supervisor from Dreher Leather and also owned A and J Floor Covering. He was the husband of Isabel (nee Almeida) and father of Jenny Coelho, Anthony Coelho and the late Nelson Coelho. Brother of Victoria Fernandes, Carlos Fernandes, Madalena Rocha, Bina Lima, Anibal Fernandes, Camilo Coelho, Manuel Coelho and the late Jose Coelho and Candida Soares. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

