Harrison HS Drama Club performing ‘Starmites’

The Harrison High School Drama Club brings the science fiction adventure “Starmites” written by Barry Keating & Stuart Ross, to the stage for three performances from March 21-23, 2024.

“Starmites” tells the story of a lonely teenage girl who magically finds herself immersed in the comic-book world she adores. There, she must lead the mighty “Starmites” in their efforts to save the earth and battle the evil Shak Graa.

Director Colin Shields says he is thrilled to lead this talented cast in what he describes as a show for the ages.

“Audiences should prepare for a visual spectacle. The cast and crew have worked hard to create an intricate 1980s sci-fi rock concert environment to perform on and even more extreme costumes to bring the world of Innerpace alive on stage,” Shields says.

This year, the Harrison High School Drama Club will compete against 100 New Jersey High Schools at the Paper Mill Playhouse’s Rising Star Awards.

Modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, the awards were created to encourage an recognize exceptional accomplishments in the production of New Jersey high school musicals. This year will be the club’s fourth time competing at the awards, having previously been nominated in 10 categories, winning six.

“The added layer of competition adds excitement to our rehearsals and gives our actors something to strive towards in their performances,” Shields says.

Performances are March 21, 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Harrison High School Auditorium, 401 Kingsland Ave. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. Friday, March 22 is “Family Night” where patrons are asked to bring the whole family and pay what they can.

Tickets are available at the door.

Any local businesses who would like to support the show by purchasing an advertisement in the program should Email Producer Milton Velez at milton.velez@staff.harrisonschools.org for more information.

