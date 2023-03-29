Registration open for KUEZ yard sale

The Kearny UEZ town-wide yard sale is back and registration for it is open.

The sale, May 6 and 7, is open to Kearny residents only and is fee-free.

Sellers may register at forms.gle/oFdfwfBraJmYQLRu8. Forms may also be downloaded from at www.kearnynj.org. or the KUEZ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KearnyUrbanEnterpriseZone.

Printed forms will also be available at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.

Participants will be featured on a special Google Map created for the sale. The deadline to be included is May 4.

The KUEZ will promote and advertise the sale.

Completed printed forms may be dropped off at or mailed to the KUEZ Office, 410 Kearny Ave., Kearny N.J. 07032, faxed (201) 955-1827 or sent by email to kearnyyardsale@kearnynj.org no later than May 4.

For more information, call (201) 955-7981 or send an email to kearnyyardsale@kearnynj.org.

