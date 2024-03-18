1 dead, several others injured in crash on Rt. 508

A crash on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike over the weekend claimed a life and left several other severely injured, the Kearny Police Department said.

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, at approximately 7 a.m., the Kearny Police Department says it received a call on a motor vehicle crash Rt. 508 involving entrapped motorists and possible severe injuries. Initial officers arriving on scene — including Officer Richard Pawlowski of the Traffic Bureau — observed what appears to be a five-vehicle crash, including a one-vehicle roll over.

One passenger, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and several other involved sustained serious bodily injuries.

The Kearny Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate with the assistance of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Regional Fatal Collision Unit.

No motor vehicle summonses have been issued as yet.

