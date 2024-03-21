Kearny ACES Town Wide Cleanup set for mid-April

Kearny’s annual Town Wide Cleanup is coming soon — and organizers say they can use your help.
The event will take place Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with five signup locations — Frank A. Vincent Marina, 277 Passaic Ave.; Arlington Depot Park, 470 Elm St.; the Girl Scouts House, 635 Kearny Ave.; the Portuguese Cultural Association, 408 Schuyler Ave.; and Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.
Coordinators will be at each of the aforementioned location to direct volunteers where to go to participate.
Volunteers of all ages are needed, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. The ACES crew will provide gloves and bags. Visit ACES on social media for more information.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.