Kearny ACES Town Wide Cleanup set for mid-April

Kearny’s annual Town Wide Cleanup is coming soon — and organizers say they can use your help.

The event will take place Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with five signup locations — Frank A. Vincent Marina, 277 Passaic Ave.; Arlington Depot Park, 470 Elm St.; the Girl Scouts House, 635 Kearny Ave.; the Portuguese Cultural Association, 408 Schuyler Ave.; and Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.

Coordinators will be at each of the aforementioned location to direct volunteers where to go to participate.

Volunteers of all ages are needed, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. The ACES crew will provide gloves and bags. Visit ACES on social media for more information.

