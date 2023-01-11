Fundraiser will benefit Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance, Girls’ Association

Several township organizations are joining forces to raise funds for the Lyndhurst Girls’ Association and Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance. (The alliance is an anti-substance abuse and pro-mental health community organization.)

Ken Conti, of Lyndhurst, and his fellow band members read a recent article about the alliance in The Observer and offered to do a fundraiser to further help it raise money for its anti-drug and pro-mental health programs for youth, parents and residents of Lyndhurst.

In addition, the fundraiser will also support Lyndhurst Girls’ Association, which maintains the historic Libbie Lindsay Little House, the home to over 90 Lyndhurst Girl Scouts.

The Italian-American Club of Lyndhurst has volunteered to prepare food for the event.

The fundraiser, set for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Lyndhurst Senior Center, 250 Cleveland Ave., is being dubbed an “Early Valentine Celebration” of doo-wop, dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $40 and include a pasta dinner, dessert and beverages (BYOB). Tables of up to eight guests may be reserved.

Mail checks, payable to the Lyndhurst Girls’ Association, to Donna Shinnick, 617 Lake Ave., Lyndhurst, N.J. 07071.

