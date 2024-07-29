LPD nabs man responsible for June shoplifting, credit card fraud

A Paterson man who was identified as a shoplifter in Lyndhurst was finally taken into custody after he got pulled over in Essex County recently, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public-information said.

According to Auteri:

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Lyndhurst PD investigated a shoplifting that occurred at a business located on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue where a 20-year-old woman reported her purse had been stolen from her shopping carriage. The victim later learned her credit card had be used to make several purchases at stores in the area.

With the help of surveillance video and investigators from the Madison and Wharton police departments, Det. Nick Abruscato was able to identify the suspect as Luis Infantes Reyes, 49, of Paterson. Det. Abruscato promptly issued an arrest warrant for Infantes Reyes.

On Saturday, July 27, Infantes Reyes was stopped while traveling in a motor vehicle registered in his name by the Millburn Police Department. At that time, they took Infantes Reyes into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Infantes Reyes was subsequently transported to the Lyndhurst Police Department where he was charged with theft, credit card theft, using a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and conspiracy before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

Infantes Reyes reportedly made almost $600 in charges using the victim’s credit card.

