Belleville’s new schools superintendent is ready to get going

Belleville’s newly appointed superintendent of schools says he’s not the sit-in-the-office type of administrator. So, he’s already busy visiting the district’s schools and getting to know students and staff members before the summer recess.

Erick Alfonso — selected for the job from a field of 35 candidates — will officially take over July 1 as the superintendent of the Essex County school district that includes 10 schools, about 5,000 students and an overall budget of about $140 million.

He will succeed Nick Perrapato, who had been serving as the interim superintendent.

Alfonso, 37, brings a decade’s worth of experience as a school administrator and educator, having most recently served as the superintendent of schools in Secaucus.

His hands-on approach focuses on being a visible presence in the schools’ hallways. His drive stems from his desire to act as a champion for each student, ensuring no one falls through the cracks.

Alfonso knows first-hand about obstacles in the educational journey, especially for the children of first-generation Americans.

The son of immigrants from Cuba, Alfonso was an English as a Second Language learner as a kid growing up in Union City. He was placed in special classrooms through second grade while he learned the language.

“In this exciting new role in Belleville, I will draw upon my own experiences as a public school student,” he said. “I have a great opportunity to help these students — all students — reach their goals and achieve their dreams.”

The first Latino superintendent of schools in Belleville history has been shaped by growing up in a household where both parents worked hard to make ends meet; he didn’t have a pair of shoes that fit him until he was 13. At heart, Alfonso considers himself fiscally responsible, knowing that every nickel counts.

During his time at Secaucus, he spearheaded efforts to secure more than $5 million in competitive grants and state/federal aid programs. He is especially proud of securing $1.67 million in federal education funding to launch district-wide universal pre-K programs and nearly $500,000 to institute diverse school programming that expanded the educational resources and opportunities of students.

So adept has Alfonso become at identifying and securing grant money that he founded his own company, ALIGN Consultant Group, in 2024 to help other school districts navigate the red tape involved with winning additional state and federal revenue to support the budget.

“There is a ton of competitive funding out there that most people don’t even know about,” Alfonso said. “In Belleville, we will work hard to bolster the district’s educational initiatives with grant money and aid. That money can make a big difference in the education of our students, while providing some relief to taxpayers.”

While Alfonso may be considered a young superintendent, many have already taken note of his hard work and vision. For example, he was nominated for an award called the Life Changer of the Year through a Vermont-based insurance company, National Life Group.

And although he didn’t win the award, dozens of people from across the Bogota school district, where he was serving as a middle school principal at the time, and others posted almost 70 heart-felt messages of support.

“Erick is the most caring, outstanding educator and person I know,” read one message.

“Dr. Alfonso prides himself on being the hardest worker in the room and it shows every day in the way the kids and staff react to him,” read another.

The most emotional message was posted from an anonymous former student who described Alfonso as a guardian angel and shared a story for the award judges.

Here it is: One morning, Alfonso – a state certified anti-bullying specialist – instinctively recognized that the student was shaken. It turned out that events happening in the student’s home were so serious that police were ultimately notified.

“At the end of the school day when I went to see him, (Alfonso) walked me home,” read the message. “He walked me home for a couple weeks so that I felt safe. I’m not sure he really understands how much that meant to me because, for him, it seems like a normal thing to do. People like Alfonso don’t come around too often.”

He began his career as a physical education and health teacher at Englewood on the Palisades School, followed by two years as a physical education teacher with the Union City Board of Education. He gained leadership experience as the dean of students and programs with the Hoboken Board of Education in 2018 and 2019, followed by four years as a high school vice principal and middle school principal for the Bogota Board of Education.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health from Kean University, a master’s in educational leadership from Ramapo College of New Jersey and a doctorate in educational leadership from Seton Hall University. He returned to Ramapo as a graduate professor in 2020 and earned his MBA there in 2023.

Alfonso and his wife, Joselyne, met in Belleville and make their home in Hoboken.

