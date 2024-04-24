Lyndhurst baseball looks to go on a second half run

Pat Auteri admits that there’s been a little bit of frustration over the way the Lyndhurst baseball team has started this season.

But while the overall 6-6 record was not when the veteran coach, nor his players anticipated at the start of the year, virtually all of their preseason goals remain in reach if they can go on the type of run they know they’re capable of.

“I think the best way to describe us right now is inconsistent and we keep hoping that streak’s in us,” Auteri said. “I think this group is capable, but we just haven’t put it together. We’re hoping it clicks.”

If it does click, the lynchpin of the hot streak will almost assuredly be a pitching staff that has been brilliant to start the year, posting a team ERA of just 1.99 so far.

“Our pitching has been tremendous,” said Auteri. “Our pitching has kept us in the game.”

For the past two-and-a-half years that rotation has been led by right-handed seniors Anthony Pizzuti and Michael Rizzo, each pitching more than 120 varsity innings for the Golden Bears.

Pizzuti, a power thrower with a good curveball, has a 1.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Rizzo, who has thrived on keeping hitters off-balanced, has a 2.10 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 20 innings.

“Michael’s the ultimate competitor,” said Auteri. Even if he doesn’t have his A stuff, he’s going to compete and he’s going to fight and he’s going to battle.”

Senior Jack Nowinski has bounced back from a rough junior year to post a 2.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts and junior Shawn Bellenger has a 1.75 ERA with 12 strikeouts to round out the rotation for Lyndhurst.

Behind that quartet, the Bears have also gotten quality innings from sophomore Tyler Herman out of the bullpen.

Said Auteri, “They’re all going to give you quality innings so it’s a nice little option for us to have with those five.”

Catching them has been sophomore Max Gonzalez, who besides for being a good defender behind the plate, has been a pleasant surprise with the bat, hitting .371 with nine RBI.

“He’s been a big piece to our puzzle because he’s so good defensively,” Auteri said. “He makes our pitching staff better with the way he receives. He has a great knowledge of the game as a sophomore. He blocks balls and he’s been our four hitter in the lineup.”

Senior Matteo Morelli, who had a big year at the plate last year, is the primary starter at first base with Michael Longo also vying for at-bats.

The other three infield spots vary depending who is pitching. Nowinski is the main second baseman, but when he’s on the mound, Rizzo or Herman takes over.

Pizutti, who’s hitting .417 with 20 runs and 11 stolen bases, splits shortstop with Bellenger. Third base has been a combination of Bellenger, Rizzo and Herman.

Sophomore Johnny Chaname has been the main starter in leftfield with Michael Anthony in center. Seniors Charlie Derrig and Shane Keeler have shared the right field spot with Herman (.323 average with 11 RBI) also playing some there. Seniors Jordan Blanco and Jake Mayer have also seen spot action in the outfield for Lyndhurst.

Anthony Amaro has been a key runner and extra pitcher for the Bears, while Matthew Jarvis, Matthew Makar, Joseph paolazzi, Ryli Pineiro and Gio Servedio also adding contributions off the bench so far this season.

Despite the up-and-down start to the season, Lyndhurst currently finds itself second in the NJIC National Division standings at 4-1 and currently ranked second in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 power point standings.

This week will prove crucial in maintaining those positions, as well as potentially earning a spot in the Bergen County Tournament. Lyndhurst begins the second half of the regular season with three consecutive road games, starting with North Arlington this Monday, followed by Ridgefield on Tuesday and rival Rutherford on Thursday.

“Everything’s still in reach, everything is right there,” said Auteri. “Every goal, even at 6-6 is right there so hopefully it starts (with North Arlington).

“I basically told them we’re starting off 0-0. Whatever you did in the past, if your stats aren’t great right now or you haven’t been playing well (doesn’t matter). Monday starts the new season and let’s go from there.”

