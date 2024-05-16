After year-long investigation, Det. Frank West arrests Kearny man, 24, accused of asking for sex from girl, 15

In April 2023, a mother told Kearny police a man was attempting to engage her 15-year-old daughter in sexual activity. The man reportedly invited the child to his residence, then touched the child’s buttocks and attempted to advance the sexual nature of the interaction. Det. Frank West conducted a lengthy investigation, in which he obtained messages from the man to the child. In such messages, the adult attempted to convince her to break her celibacy and to allow him to perform cunnilingus and other acts upon her.

As Det. West gathered evidence, much of which can’t be quoted in a publication, it became clear the adult intended on engaging in sexual activity with the child. So, Det. West issued a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and assisted the family in protecting the child’s safety. Unfortunately, the suspect did not turn up for court, and was in the wind for some time.

That is, until Lt. Jay Ward and Officer Anthony Oliveira observed him driving near Passaic Avenue and Belgrove Drive.

The pair initiated a motor vehicle stop and arrested him on the aforementioned warrant. Vincent A. Murray, 24, of Kearny, was processed and ultimately remanded to the Hudson County Jail.

