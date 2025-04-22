Lyndhurst Knights’ dinner raises $1,200

The Lyndhurst Knights of Columbus Council 2396 recently sponsored a chicken dinner fundraiser to financially support the Knights’ annual high school scholarship program. The Knights cooked over 90 dinners and raised nearly $1,200 for their cause. Seen preparing food, among many other participating Knights are, from left, Grand Knight John Khin, Council Lecturer Ron Grillo and Council Membership Director Michael Cox. The Knights are looking for dedicated Catholic men to join the Council. Become a Knight and help your community by emailing Council2396@gmail.com or visit linktr.ee/council2396 for more information.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.