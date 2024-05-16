Cardinal Tobin will celebrate Memorial Day Mass in North Arlington; other Masses also planned

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, will once again celebrate Memorial Day Mass, Monday, May 27, in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, whilst other bishops and priests will also do so at other archdiocesan cemeteries.

The archdiocese will join thousands of Catholic cemeteries across the U.S. in a national celebration, “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes.” This national program, developed by the Catholic Cemetery Conference, honors those who died serving in the armed forces while recognizing both active-duty military and veterans.

“Let us come together to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation with honor and sacrifice,” Joseph M. Heckel, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, said. “We are called to cherish their memories, support their families and celebrate their legacies.”

Most Masses will be celebrated outdoors under large canopy tents, with seating provided. Memorial Day Masses at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover and Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah will be inside their mausoleums.

The full list of celebrants:

Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington – Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin

Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover – Most Rev. Manuel A. Cruz

Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah – Most Rev. Michael A. Saporito

Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – Most Rev. Elias R. Lorenzo

Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – Most Rev. Gregory J. Studerus

Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – the Very Rev. John J. Chadwick

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange– the Rev. Philip J. Waters

Visit www.rcancem.org/memorial-day-mass for a special tribute video and details about the Memorial Day Masses. For more information about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark and its ministry, contact a memorial planning adviser at cemetery@rcan.org or visit www.catholicjourney.org .

