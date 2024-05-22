Feds: Kearny man admits to possessing child pornography, transporting it

A Kearny man who is a former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, admitted to possessing and transporting child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on May 22.
Trent Collier, 57, of Kearny, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court on May 21 to an indictment charging him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.
According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:
On Sept. 28, 2021, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic. Law enforcement officers searched Collier’s cellular phone and identified at least two images of child sexual abuse.
In a statement to law enforcement, Collier reportedly admitted he had previously sent child pornography to at least one other person using his mobile phone and this person also sent child pornography to Collier’s phone. A further search of Collier’s phone uncovered multiple additional images of child sexual abuse, including images depicting the sexual exploitation of toddlers.
The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison.
The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10, 2024.
