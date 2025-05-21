Obituaries for May 21, 2025

Dianne H. Berg

Dianne H. Berg, 74, of Kearny, died May 12, 2025.

Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Kearny, Dianne spent 20 years in Fairlawn before returning to Kearny. A 1969 graduate of Kearny High School, she served as president of the Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority in her senior year. She was a software analyst for the Passaic Valley Sewer Commission.

Dianne loved to travel and visited many countries throughout the world, her favorite being Italy. She was a fantastic cook and loved making her famous pea soup for friends and family. She loved attending concerts, Broadway plays, lunches and dinners, and was a loyal and caring friend to many.

Dianne was the dear sister of Jacqueline Principato, Phillip Berg and the late John B. Berg Jr. and Latatia Kohout. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to Villa Marie Claire, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, N.J. 07458.

Mary U. Woodmaska, 95

Educator, Wife, Mother

With heavy hearts, but with joy at the Lord’s promise, the Woodmaska family announces the passing of their matriarch, Mary (nee Theresa Uhlik), at the age of 95. Mary, who was born at home on Schuyler Avenue in Kearny, died peacefully at home in Manahawkin on Saturday, May 10, 2025, with her loved ones by her side.

Mary was a graduate of Kearny High School and N.J. State Teachers College At Jersey City, earning a B.S. in education. After graduating, she hiked through Europe on her own, staying at hostels and seeing the sites in Belgium, Holland, Italy, etc.

Following her return, she embarked on her teaching career in West Orange, but after marrying her husband, Steven, settled into the roles of homemaker and mother. Once her children were enrolled in school, she returned to teaching, this time in North Arlington. Mary first taught a generation of third-graders at Wilson School before standing up the district’s Gifted & Talented program and serving as NAEA President, retiring in 1994.

Her passions included going on cruises to Canada, Alaska and the Mediterranean and numerous domestic trips with family, gardening, hitting garage sales and thrift shops, celebrating the holidays with loved ones, reading, doing crosswords, playing the slots and, above all, her never-ending faith in God.

Mary is survived by her children, Stephen (Julie), Thomas, Jon and Mary Ann; grandsons, James and Luke; and step-grandchildren, Alex and Nicole. She was predeceased by her husband, parents Felix and Stella (nee Maliszewski) and siblings Walter, Slim, Victoria, Wanda, Chester and Dorothy

A memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

How much did we love you, Mom? “A bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.”

Remember that, and “Enjoy” your eternal reward.

