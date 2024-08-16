Harrison public schools launch High-Impact Tutoring program for mathematics

Thanks to the recent $128,280 High-Impact Tutoring grant awarded by the State of New Jersey, Harrison Public Schools have successfully implemented a new virtual tutoring program.

The grant allows the district to offer enhanced academic support in mathematics for upcoming third- and fourth-graders participating in the Summer Academic Achievement program at Kennedy School.

Proximity Learning, the vendor for the virtual mathematics instruction, has delivered effective tutoring services in high-performing districts, and schools in Harrison are happy to bring this expertise to students.

The new program features small-group tutoring sessions, each comprising no more than four students. These focused, one-hour sessions were conducted daily throughout the summer school period, providing valuable reinforcement to the regular academic instruction.

“This initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to academic excellence,” Daniela Riser, director of curriculum and instruction, said. “By offering personalized, small-group tutoring at no additional cost to families, we are ensuring that our students receive the targeted support they need to excel in mathematics.”

The summer tutoring sessions are designed to bolster students’ math skills, helping them to build a strong foundation for the coming school year. Furthermore, students who participated in the summer program will have the opportunity to continue receiving tutoring in the fall, with sessions available before or after school.

More details on the fall program will be available to students in early September.

