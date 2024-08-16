Adams Street detour upcoming in South Kearny

Adams Street is scheduled to be closed and detoured tonight in order to establish a traffic shift for the next several months as the Portway, Fish House Road/Pennsylvania Avenue project advances in South Kearny, Hudson County. The ramp from Adams Street to the Pulaski Skyway northbound will remain open.

Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, until 6 a.m. Saturday, August 17, Adams Street is scheduled to be closed and detoured between 2nd and 3rd streets. The closure is necessary to set up a traffic shift to allow for the reconstruction of the northbound side of the road. The following detours will be in place:

Adams Street southbound detour (to remain in place for several months):

Traffic on 3rd Street wishing to take Adams Street southbound will be directed to take either Jacobus Avenue or Central Avenue to 2nd Street back to Adams Street

Adams Street northbound detour (Friday night only):

Traffic on 2nd Street wishing to take Adams Street northbound will be directed to take either Jacobus Avenue or Central Avenue to 3rd Street back to Adams Street

By 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, the northbound traffic on Adams Street will be shifted onto the southbound side of the road and southbound traffic will remain detoured. The ramp from Adams Street to the Pulaski Skyway northbound will remain open. This configuration is expected to last several months. Once the northbound side of Adams Street is reconstructed, northbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed road and the southbound side of the street will be reconstructed.

The $82.4 million Portway, Fish House Road/Pennsylvania Avenue (CR 659) project will realign the roadway and reconfigure the intersection of Central Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Currently, Central Avenue in South Kearny and Fish House Road are two lanes in each direction. Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the two roads, is one lane in each direction with a “T” intersection with Central Avenue at a railroad grade crossing. The project will create a through-curve with two lanes in each direction for the entire length.

Left turns from Central Avenue northbound to Pennsylvania Avenue westbound will be eliminated with traffic using local streets. A new traffic signal will be installed at 3rd Street and Central Avenue. The at-grade railroad crossing will be reconstructed and shifted approximately 50 feet east of the existing location. The road also will be elevated up to three feet, so it is above the 10-year tidal surge elevation. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2028.

