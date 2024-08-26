North Arlington football set to get started with young core, new coach

Ali Beh already envisions the final product of what his North Arlington football team will look like when this current crop of underclassmen becomes seniors.

With a lot of his key players currently sophomores, this future painting might more resemble a sketch outline. Even so, Beh is pleased with the early progress heading into his first season as head coach.

“We have a lot of young guys, but these young guys are talented,” Beh said. “We’re painting the picture the way we want it to be, and these young guys have the toolbox and have the necessary paintbrush and they’re making a nice picture. And so the future is bright for North Arlington and the Vikings and I’m excited.”

Several sophomores are set to start for the first time this season, beginning with Shane Crudele (5-9, 165), who Beh believes has all the tools to be a very good quarterback.

“Shane is really taking control and I expect him to do great things this year,” said Beh. “It’s going to be a learning curve, he still has a long way to go, but I’m very comfortable with him leading this team as our quarterback going into the season.”

Sophomores Eli Gonzalez (5-7, 170) and Dean Silva (5-10, 175) are going to share the bulk of the carries at running back. Another sophomore, Julian Castanheira (5-10, 180) is the starting fullback while Ronniel Ortiz could also get some touches out of the backfield.

The graduations of Ian Crudele and Robert Carselda, who combined for 87 receptions last year, creates a huge hole to fill in the passing game. Senior Julian Moya (5-10, 165) is set to take over as the go to receiver and set to show he’s a game-breaker after catching eight passes for 140 yards and a TD last season.

“Julian Moya is the best player on our team. Hands down,” Beh said of the three-year starter on defense and two-time all-league selection. “He’s the difference maker on both sides of the ball. Julian is going to be someone who’s going to create a lot of highlights each and every week.”

Sophomore Ethan Martinez (6-1, 180) is set to start at one receiver spot with sophomore Hunter Mansfield, set to see time in three-wide sets.

Felipe Carvalho, a 6-2, 190-pound tight end, is also in line to be a huge part of the passing offense.

Junior Jacob Soler (6-3, 265) is a returning starter at right tackle for the Vikings as is senior Kevin Barone (5-8, 215) at right guard. Senior Ryan Demanti (6-3, 315) is projected to be at left tackle. Senior Michael De Leon (5-6, 175) and sophomore Ryan Kropp (5-10, 220) are currently vying for the starting spot at center. James Kyratzis (5-9, 230) is currently in line to play at left guard and while unlikely to play right away, freshman Adrian Rivera has a big upside.

On the defensive side of the ball, Soler, Barone and Kyratzis are rotating at tackle. Junior Brady Kolano (6-2, 180) has emerged as a starter at defensive end with sophomores Jake Rodrigues (5-9, 170) and Aidan Raftery (6-3, 170) each set to see time on the edge.

Carvalho could also see time on the edge and virtually everywhere else on the North Arlington defense. While his primary role will be outside linebacker, Beh is unafraid to use him at any position on the field.

“He’s our dog. He’s that outside guy who’s going to really play (multiple) positions if we need him to,” Beh said. “He could become an edge rush, he could play on the line, he can play back (in the secondary).

“His (position flexibility) helps the defense a lot because now we can be versatile and can switch from one scheme to another without having to change personnel.”

Silva is the starting middle linebacker with Ortiz at the other outside back with junior Andre Rincon bringing additional depth.

Senior Joshua Sheffler (5-11, 175) and junior Josh Montero (6-3, 180) are the starters at cornerback, while Moya and Martinez are the starting deep safeties. Richard Vargas, a junior, will also see time in the secondary.

North Arlington opens the season on Sept. 6 at Manchester Regional before hosting Pompton Lakes the next week.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

