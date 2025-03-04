North Arlington girls bowling wins first sectional title

It was only a few years ago that the North Arlington girls bowling program was on the verge of extinction due to low numbers in the first two seasons after the start of Covid.

Not only did the program, which is now in its seventh season, manage to survive, it can now call themselves champions.

On Tuesday at Bowlero in New Brunswick, the Vikings made history when it won the program’s first ever state sectional championship when it defeated Dumont, 2-0, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 title game.

While North Arlington’s dream of a state title came up short later that day in the Group 1 final against New Egypt, the defeat certainly doesn’t diminish a season, which not too long ago must have seemed impossible.

“There were countless things that made this season great,” head coach Paul Marcantuono said. “But they’re really happy that it’s represented with a state sectional title and they deserve that. They worked very hard. That was their goal all year. How many seasons go by where a team goal doesn’t happen and it’s magical when it does happen.”

It was a season that saw North Arlington go 19-5, finish in the top eight in the Bergen County Tournament and win the Vince Albrecht Tournament on Jan. 22.

Individually, Mia Da Silva and Alexa Palacios became the first North Arlington bowlers to qualify for the Bergen County individual tournament.

Da Silva, a senior, capped off the season by qualifying for this past Thursday’s NJSIAA State Individual Tournament, then became one of just 18 to advance to the second round after rolling a 553 three game series.

According to Marcantuono, Da Silva was just the second North Arlington girl in 20 years to finish in the top 18.

For the season, Da Silva rolled a 159.95 average, which included a 353 two game series in the sectional final.

“She was our anchor for the last two years, but she was used to the pressure,” said Marcantuono. “I didn’t have to worry about her if the match was close and she needed a couple of big shots. She came through a lot.”

Palacios, a junior, gave the Vikings a stellar one-two combination thanks to a 156.08 average, an improvement of more than 17 pins than the season before.

“Alexa was phenomenal this year,” said Marcantuono. “It was kind of like we had two anchors. She was an anchor at the third spot and you had an anchor in the fourth spot with Mia.”

Junior Jacklyn Burbach was a standout in the leadoff spot, averaging 149.85 for the season. Burbach especially raised her game late, raising her average to 157.1 in the state tournament.

“She is a perfect lead off,” Marcantuono said. “ She’s always ready and her nerves are always calm. She did a great job keeping her composure all year and starting us off.”

The fourth full-time starter, Theo Major (136.75), made the most significant strides.

A first-year starter, Major struggled early but turned things around to be an impact bowler in the postseason, rolling a 145.7 average in the state tournament, highlighted by a 381 two game series in a second round win over Hoboken.

“In the beginning of the year, the nerves set in about being on the varsity team,” said Marcantuono. I knew Theo would come around late. Theo picked it up quickly and did a great job raising the average 35 pins from last year which is phenomenal.”

While most of North Arlington’s regular season dual matches have four bowlers roll per team, the state tournament uses five bowler lineups. Fortunately for the Vikings, they had two solid options in juniors Skyler McCool and Skyler Crudele for the last spot.

McCool, in particular, seized the moment in recent weeks, rolling a 146.5 average during the state tournament. Her 322 two game series in the final against Dumont was the second best for North Arlington and highlighted the huge advantage the Vikings had in terms of its depth.

“That’s something we preached all year, that anyone can have a big day,” Marcantuono said. “And they did a really good job picking each other up when someone wasn’t having a great day, and when they all clicked together, we had a great day.”

No better example of that was Tuesday morning. After taking the first game 708-669, North Arlington clinched with a dominant 822-629 second game to clinch the title as all five bowlers rolled a 135 or better, led by Da Silva’s 213.

As a result, the accomplishments of this team will be remembered for generations to come.

“I think they realized it when they walked into school the next day and it was a big deal to everybody,” said Marcantuono. “They’re the first in history to do it. That’ll never be taken away from them. They set the for teams to come.”

