KPD: Bayonne man may have forgotten he wasn’t in the UK

One Bayonne man apparently learned the hard way he wasn’t in England recently.

According to Det. Sgt. Mike Gontarczuk, of the Kearny Police Department:

Sgts. Mike Andrews and Ben Wuelfing, as well as Officers Andy Soto and Olger Montero, recently responded to the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on a report of a Ford Explorer traveling against the flow of traffic. Witnesses reported a near head-on collision. Luckily, the driver didn’t strike any oncoming vehicles on this fast moving road, where there have been multiple recent crash deaths.

Proactive citizens observed the driver to have been passed out as his vehicle came to a stop and secured the scene until police arrival. Investigation at the scene found the now unconscious driver, Jorge Lopez-Siles, 61, of Bayonne, to be highly intoxicated to the point where he could not stand or speak.

Found in the vehicle were three empty bottles and two full bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label.

He was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center and his vehicle was impounded. Because of his condition, he was not capable of providing breath samples. A DWI search warrant was approved by a judge and a blood sample was drawn at hospital and secured as evidence.

Lopez-Siles was charged with DWI, improper use of a divided highway, reckless driving and possession of an open container of alcohol in an MV. Officers remained at the hospital with Lopez-Siles until his son responded and took custody of and liability for his father.

