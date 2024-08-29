ALERT — More milling, paving coming next week in Kearny

Here’s an update to the upcoming PSE&G milling and paving schedule in Kearny.

Milling

Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chestnut Street from Seeley to Laurel avenues.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chestnut Street from Laurel to Midland avenues. N.B.: Traffic will not be obstructed near schools between 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chestnut Street from Midland to Oakwood avenues; Argyle Place from Midland to dead end; Midland Avenue from Argyle to Kearny avenues. Traffic will not be obstructed near schools between 2:30-3:45 p.m.; and William Street from Park Avenue to its end.

Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., William Street from Park Avenue to its end; Butler Place from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Harding Terrace from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive.

Paving

Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chestnut Street from SeelEy to Columbia avenues.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

