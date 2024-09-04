Obituaries for Sept. 4, 2024

Larry Vernieri

Larry Vernieri of North Arlington died Aug. 25, 2024.

He was 94.

Visiting will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Prayers in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, will be the same morning at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his loving children Anthony and Florence.

John B. Keogh

John B. Keogh, 77, of North Arlington, died Aug. 23, 2024.

He was born May 10, 1947, in Midleton Co. Cork, Ireland. John was a devoted husband to Alice (nee Donorovich) Keogh for 48 years (God help her!) and a loving father to his sons, Danny and Sean (God help him!)

His parents emigrated from Ireland to America with his sister Mary Keogh in 1957. Shortly after that, three of John’s brothers also immigrated from Ireland in 1958. John, on the other hand, at the ripe age of 11, decided to stay with his grandparents in Ireland and as he said it, “to make a life of his own”! It took over a year to convince John to go to America, but on the condition that it would be for only a short six month period, at which point he said he would then return to Ireland. Apparently, John never really learned time the way he should have, since it is 65 years later and he is still here!

John grew up playing basketball and was a tough, hard-nosed (dirty) player for St. James High School in Newark. Later in life, he mainly enjoyed watching his sons and grandsons play soccer. He spent his weekends attending their games, cheering them on, and particularly enjoyed cursing our the refs. His love for basketball and soccer was something he shared with his children and grandchildren. They will always remember Grandpa as the Number One Fan.

People will always remember John as a jokester who never took life too seriously. He was extremely humble and never told anyone that before leaving Ireland at age 11, he had already graduated UCC with honors at the top of his class, and had already started on writing his second novel. He never let on that he was a two-time “Jeopardy!” champion, won an Oscar for best supporting role in “The Quiet Man” and has three Nobel Peace prizes in his name.

John was hard-working and dedicated, coming from a working-class family in Midleton Co. Cork, Ireland. He began his first job at the age of 13, delivering Star-Ledger newspapers with his brothers in East Orange.

Upon John’s return from his second space flight, he decided to settle in Kearny, and true to his humble nature, started and operated his own butcher shop and delicatessen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice, of 48 years; his sons, Danny (wife Lauren) and Sean (wife Lynn) ; grandchildren, John, Kelly, Dylan, Colin and Ryan; his aunt, Pauline McCarthy; brothers, George and Michael; his sister, Mary Keogh-Schmaling; brother-in-law Bill Schmaling; his nephews, George and Luke; nieces, Kathleen, Jessica, Kim and Mary; many cousins in Ireland; close friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

John has finally reunited with his great friend and brother, John Hempel, in Heaven, who has been eagerly awaiting his arrival with a Guinness.

A loving event took place to celebrate John’s life (leave your tears at home) took place at Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny, on Thursday Aug. 29, 2024 from 3 pm until who gives a crap. (Disclaimer from the funeral home: We did not write this obituary. John’s loving family did and wanted to recognize and emphasize his wonderful personality and sense of humor BUT WE SAY visiting ends at 7 p.m. SHARP)

After this, John returned “home” to his dear old Erin’s Isle to be laid to rest with his grandfather, George Heaphy (Dada) and brother Pat Keogh. (God help them both!)

A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kearny. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your own choice in John’s memory, a cause close to John’s heart.

We take solace in the knowledge that John’s influence endures through the wisdom he imparted to his family, the love he bestowed, and the memories we will forever hold dear.

