North Arlington’s Sousa starts career with a bang

Alyssa Sousa is only five games into her high school career, but you wouldn’t know it by how quickly the freshman has acclimated to varsity soccer.

With seven goals and two assists, Sousa’s production is no longer a pleasant surprise for a freshman, but instead feels routine for her and North Arlington.

“It’s funny because it’s been quick, but we kind of expect it now,” head coach Mike Vivino said. “We’ve seen what she’s able to do. We realize she’s dangerous with the ball and without the ball. She’s done this pretty much all season.”

On Wednesday, Sousa scored the winning goal as North Arlington rallied to defeat Secaucus, 2-1.Three days later against Nutley, Sousa had two goals and an assist, the second goal in overtime to give the Vikings a 3-2 win.

Sousa’s incredible start has helped the Vikings get off to a 5-0 record and makes her The Observer Athlete of the Week.

It’s a start that while impressive, is one Sousa expected of herself.

Said Sousa, “I am not really surprised. I just have a good team that surrounds me and helps me score all those goals.

“I knew from the start that our team was going to be great and I knew we were just going to do great things.”

For Sousa, those great things came in her first varsity game where she got three goals and an assist in a convincing win over Elmwood Park.

“Probably the hardest thing to adjust for freshmen is just the speed and physicality of the high school game. So what happens is they start to take themselves out of it, they start to hide a little bit and Alyssa’s the opposite of that,” Vivino said. “She’s one that really stands out in that she wants the ball, she wants to be involved when she’s not involved, she knows it and she wants to see how she can be active and participate. And that’s why she’s as successful as she has been so far.”

For Sousa, that has included a willingness to mix it up in front of the net against bigger defenders. In a part of the field that normally favors size and strength, the 5-foot-1 Sousa has managed to thrive in that area.

It was there against Nutley when she scored off a Devyn Sullivan corner kick. It was there again in overtime when Sullivan sent a cross into the box and Sousa eventually scored on the scramble to give North Arlington the win.

“It’s just in your mind. You just have to concentrate, just know the right play,” said Sousa about thriving in the sometimes chaotic environment in the box. “I’m just always confident that I know what to do.

“I’m not worried about (the physicality). I’m never nervous. I’m never worried at that moment. I know what to do.”

Sousa is one of several freshmen who have proven to be ready to play on the varsity level for North Arlington, particularly on the offensive end.

Sousa and Alexa Rincon (five goals, two assists) have been a potent one-two combination up top with Mia Bianco (three goals, one assist) as an attacking midfielder Sullivan (four assists) as the top distributor.

The bond of this freshman group, which also includes starting center back Jaileen Henson and goalkeeper Zoe Dinnerstein, dates back to playing together with North Arlington Recreation since they were younger.

“It makes it so much easier,” said Sousa. “We’ve been playing since we were so little. We just have that connection and we know how to play together so well. I’m just thankful to have all my friends that have played with me since I was little. Just being beside me in those moments definitely helps a lot.”

If their first five games are any indication, these are just the first of several big moments they’ll produce over the next four seasons.

