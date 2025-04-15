Belleville softball shows growth in start of the season

With four freshmen and three sophomores in the regular lineup, Belleville softball coach Chris Cantarella knows there’s going to be some rough innings and outcomes as this young group becomes acclimated to varsity softball.

Injuries and rain, as well as a few really bad innings have created some adversity for the Buccaneers as they’ve started the season with a 1-3 record.

“In our three losses, we’ve really only had one bad inning. Unfortunately, those bad innings are really the negative part of the game,” said Cantarella. “We’re really young so they’re just learning the game and learning how to try to eliminate those mistakes and slowly, but surely we’re coming along.”

Pitching responsibilities have been split between Nina Gemino, the team’s only senior, and freshman Leilani Paredes.

Gemino has struck out 105 over 96.1 career innings over the past three seasons, while Paredes, picked up the win in Belleville’s season opening win over Technology.

“They’re pretty similar,” Cantarella said. “Right now, Nina throws a little bit hard and has a little bit more understanding of game situations, being the more experienced pitcher.”

Sophomore Ruby Perez could also see some time in the circle and has experience.

Sophomore Brooke Nelson is a returning starter at catcher. Another returning starter is junior Mya Estrict at first base.

Another sophomore, Sophia Ciampitti, takes over as the starting second baseman after playing in right field last year. After a strong rookie season where she hit .435 with 18 RBI, Ciampitti is off to a strong start again with four RBI in the opener and a team-best five RBI for the season.

Freshman Kaila Johnson began the season at shortstop and had a strong debut, reaching base four times with three runs and two RBI against Technology. But due to injury has missed the last two games.

In Johnson’s place, another freshman, Zoe Arroyabe, Perez and Gemino all capable of seeing time at short.

Injury has also created a bit of a revolving door at third base as well for Belleville. Junior Anniyah Thompason, who hit .419 with 32 RBI last season, has been limited to designated hitter due to injury, which has led to a timeshare between Gemino and Paredes

The injury hasn’t slowed Thompson at the plate, who is hitting. 375 with four runs and four RBI to start the season, while batting primarily out of the No. 3 spot.

Sophomore Nyah Rollins is the starter in left field and a stellar defender.

“She’s a super fast kid, chases down a lot of balls,” Cantarella said. “She’s starting to hit a little bit better than she did last year.”

Centerfield has been split between Perez and freshman Emily Anuscavage, who already has four RBI on the season. Anuscavage and fellow freshman Julianna Ramirez have shared right field.

Jaylynn Quinn is also vying for at-bats in the outfield.

While Belleville is short on numbers, the Bucs have been able to work through early injuries thanks to the versatility of several of its players.

“The fact that most of these girls can play multiple positions (has been huge),” said Cantarella. “Julianna can play all the outfield positions, Ruby can pitch, Zoe can play both the middle infield and outfield. We may not have the numbers, but we have a a lot of girls who can play a variety of different positions.”

Belleville looked to snap its losing skid on Monday, April 14 with a home game with Irvington. Home games against SEC Colonial rivals Payne Tech and Newark East Side follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bucs will also challenge themselves with notable non-division games against state-ranked Hanover Park on April 28, as well as against Somerville and Demarest.

It’s a reminder to this young roster that despite its lack of experience, the program maintains the same goals it has had in recent years, including winning a game in the Essex County Tournament and qualify for the state tournament.

“We talk about that every game and we tell them there’s things out there that they can accomplish,” Cantarella said. “The expectations are to still make the county tournament, win a game in the county tournament and hopefully make the state tournament. We’ve missed the state tournament only once in the last 15 years and we want to have a home game in it.”

