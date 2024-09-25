Obituaries for Sept. 25, 2024

Rose Marie Conlon

Rose Marie Conlon , 93, died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2024 with her family by her side. She was known for her love of the Irish, a good time and her quick wit. She was born in Kearny and attended St. Stephen’s Grammar School and Kearny High School. Rosemarie was employed by Equity Savings and Loan Association as a teller when she was in high school working her way up to vice president. She was honored by being named president of WASLI (Woman’s Association of Savings and Loan Institution). She then worked for Allied Building Products.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward Conlon Sr. and Loretta (Anton) Conlon, her sister Loretta, her brother Edward Jr. and niece Sharon Baguchinsky. She is survived by her sister-in-law Vera Conlon along with nieces and nephews Karen Evilsizor (Jerry), Edward Conlon Jr., William Conlon (faithful caregiver) Thomas Conlon and Vera Allen (Tom), eight great-nieces and nephews and seven great-great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the Maffettones, her second family

Arrangements are being handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Visiting will begin Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Stanislaw ‘Stanley’ Gronet

Stanislaw “Stanley” Gronet, 90, died rest peacefully in his home on Sept. 19, 2024, in Harrison.

He was born on May 16, 1934, in Woluszewo, Poland, to the late Marianna and Teodor Gronet.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated in Polish at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. His interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Louise T. McFadden

On Monday evening, Sept. 16, 2024, my beautiful mother Louise T. McFadden (Pierson/Przebieglec) joined her husband, (Daniel C. McFadden), mother and father, (Jane & John Pierson/Przebieglec) and brothers (Joseph Pierson and Walter Przebieglec, in heaven.

Louise was 84.

She grew up on Osborne Terrace, Newark, eventually moving to Harrison. She was part of the Harrison High School class of 1957. Louise also was a graduate of St. Michael’s Nursing School in the mid/late 1960s. Her nursing career lasted 41 years, with most of them at West Hudson Hospital until it shut its doors, where she worked every shift and almost every department.

During her active years, Louise was involved with the Holy Cross Choir, Pop Warner Football league and the Harrison-East Newark Elks, alongside her late husband, Daniel C. McFadden, PER.

Louise was also lovingly known as the neighborhood nurse, where she answered many a question and helped many a neighbor.

Louise is survived by her three adult children, Daniel S., Kevin and Kathleen and her three grandchildren Josef and Johann McFadden and Agnes Sicinski.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 11 a.m. Friends and relatives of Louise may attend her visitation Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Patricia A. Tighe

Patricia A. Tighe of East Newark died rest peacefully on Sept. 16, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was 85.

Born in Jersey City and raised in Harrison, Pat moved to East Newark after getting married. Pat was a proud member of the East Newark Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary and the Harrison/East Newark Elks.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony Church in East Newark.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Joseph Russo Jr.

Joseph Russo Jr., of Kearny died at home on Sept. 18, 2024.

He was two days shy of his 59th birthday.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Lyndhurst. His entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum., North Arlington.

Joe was a real estate broker. He owned Manchester Reality in Lyndhurst and served several surrounding towns. He was a former member of UNICO.

He was the son of Josephine and the late Joseph Russo Sr.; brother of Rosa Russo, Sadie Brubaker and Elina Santorelli. He is also survived by his niece Julia and nephew Joseph.

Rosemary Poggioli

Rosemary “Pookie” Poggioli (nee Anacharicho), 90, of Kearny, died Sept. 16, 2024, after a brief illness.

Born Feb. 25, 1934, Rosemary spent the first 60+ years of her life in Newark, before becoming a long-term resident of Kearny.

Rosemary is survived by three nephews, Jimmy DeSpagna, Peter Zarrillo and Louis Zarrillo and two nieces, Carol Haughney and Sharon Rodas. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Anne Poggioli.

Rosemary will be forever remembered.

Robert H. Schweickhardt

Robert Schweickhardt of North Arlington died Sept. 14, 2024.

He was 89.

There was a service for Bob on Sept. 19, 2024 at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda (Donner) Schweickhardt and his niece Kathy Orbe along with her family. He was the brother of the late Ruthann Hanrahan.

Bob was a proud of member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He was the 2024 Veteran of the Year in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Knights of Columbus or the VFW in North Arlington.

