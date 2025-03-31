Obituaries for April 2, 2025

Shawndi Renaux

Shawndi Renaux, an 18½ year resident of North Arlington, died Feb. 17, 2025.

She was 49.

However, she died in her new home she had just moved into in Glenwood.

She is survived by her mother, Pastor Barbara Swafford of Rochester, Minnesota; her sister, Tanya Renaux-Ayles of Melrose, Massachusetts; and her fiancé, Thomas Goffredo of North Arlington.

Shawndi had a heart of gold, loved life, loved people and she was well loved by those who knew her, and was an animal lover. She enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed decorating for every occasion. She won the Best Christmas Decoration Award in North Arlington every year but one. Shawndi loved Christmas!

Visitation took place at Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington and interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Please make any remembrance donations to your local animal shelter in Shawndi’s name.

Shawndi will be forever missed, never forgotten and always in our hearts!

Nilda Anonuevo Bontigao

Nilda Anonuevo Bontigao died March 23, 2025.

She was 76.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Entombment was in at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nilda was the wife of Winstonio Bontigao and mother of Christian Bontigao (Noeli), Paziflor Maiorino (Justin), Nilda Marie Bontigao (Victor) and Winston Bontigao, Jr. (Anna). She is survived by her grandchildren, Mileena, Isabella, Alexandria, Landon and Dallas. Sister of Romeo, Rogelio, Nena, Salvador, Salvacion, Sherlita and Samson Anonuevo.

