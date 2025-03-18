Obituaries for March 19, 2025

Raymond J. Skinner

Raymond J. Skinner of Kearny died March 13, 2025.

He was 80.

Visiting will be Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated the following morning at 10 at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Ray served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. He was a retired electrician and member of I.B.E.W. Local no. 164.

He was the husband of Joyce (nee O’Brien) and father of Michael Skinner (his wife Lauren) and Jeff Skinner (his wife Leigh). He was the brother of Grace Cuttingham, Robert Skinner and the late Eugene Skinner, Sally Canzano, Helen O’Brien, Rosemary Murphy and James Skinner. Also surviving are his grandchildren Haleigh, Ava, Ryan, Shane and Madison.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Sloan Kettering.

Marco A. Lozada

Marco A. Lozada died March 6, 2025.

He was 82.

Born in Peru, he had lived in Kearny for many years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Marco was the son of Constanza and the late Antonio Lozada. Brother of Marcia, Tano and Sergio, he is also survived by nieces, nephews and their families.

