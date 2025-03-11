Obituaries for March 12, 2025

Michael G. D’Isa

Michael G. D’Isa died March 3, 2025.

He was 65.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, he lived in Hoboken before moving to Kearny 35 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Michael was a proud member of the Kearny Community Garden. Anyone who knew him got to hear about his lifelong love of music and his championing of vinyl records — but perhaps, most of all, his love for The Beatles. His passions ranged from nerdy (Star Trek and Marvel) to delicious (baking), but the constant in all of it was that

Michael loved things with his whole heart.

On weekends you could find him finishing The New York Times crossword puzzle, or watching CBS Sunday Mornings; on weeknights, he loved to be tucked away with his family watching Jeopardy! or cheering on the New York Yankees.

He is loved (particularly by his hive) and will be missed.

Husband of Linda (nee Krauss), he was the father of Nicole, Faith and the late Michael D’Isa. Brother of Christian, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Melanie and the late Frank, Jr., he is also survived by his grandchild Eli and his sisters-in-law Karan and Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Kearny community Garden at www.tinyurl.com/kcgdonations.

Linda A. Zadroga

Linda A. Zadroga (nee Baczewski) died Feb. 3, 2025.

She was 78.

Born in Newark, she lived many years in North Arlington before moving to Little Egg Harbor 19 years ago. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Linda was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Zadroga (retired North Arlington Police Chief) and loving mother of Joseph Zadroga (his wife Lisa) and the late James Zadroga (his late wife Ronda).

James was a 9/11 first responder and after he died, the Zadroga Act was developed and became law to assist 9/11 survivors. She was also the devoted grandmother of Tyler Ann and Dakota. After both of Tyler Ann’s parents died, Linda and her husband Joe raised her.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.

Mary Patricia Glackin

Mary Patricia Glackin, (McInerney), 88, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Complete Care at Cedar Grove, Cedar Grove. To view the complete obituary or to share memories and condolences, please visit www.thiele-reid.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...