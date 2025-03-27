Obituaries for March 26, 2025

Nilda Anonuevo Bontigao

Nilda Anonuevo Bontigao died March 23, 2025.

She was 76.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Entombment was in at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nilda is the wife of Winstonio Bontigao and mother of Christian Bontigao (Noeli), Paziflor Maiorino (Justin), Nilda Marie Bontigao (Victor) and Winston Bontigao, Jr. (Anna). She is survived by her grandchildren, Mileena, Isabella, Alexandria, Landon and Dallas. Sister of Romeo, Rogelio, Nena, Salvador, Salvacion, Sherlita and Samson Anonuevo.

Francis McKay

Francis James McKay, 75, died after a short illness on Monday, March 17, 2025, while surrounded by his family.

Born in Clydebank, Scotland, Francis immigrated to the United States in 1953 and lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington 10 years ago.

Mr. McKay served in the United Sates Army.

Francis is survived by two daughters, Nicole and Ashley and three grandchildren, Tyler, Gia and Anthony.

He also leaves behind his beloved pug and best friend, Gracie

Francis was predeceased by three siblings Sarah, George and Hugh.

Funeral services were private.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Russell Jurczyk

Russell M. Jurczyk, 81, died peacefully on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at home in Kearny.

Visiting was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Kearny, Mr. Jurczyk was a life lifelong resident of the town.

He served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1961 until 1964.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Russell began a 35-year career as a lineman for Public Service Electric & Gas in Newark. After retiring, he became a bus driver for the Kearny Board of Education for the last 10 years.

Mr. Jurczyk was a beloved member of Crystal Point Yacht Club in Point Pleasant Beach.

He is survived by his wife, Grazyna “Gracie” (nee Romanowska) Jurczyk, one stepdaughter, Sandra Romanowska (Jairo) and their children, Ruby, Dimitri and Vladimir Montenegro.

Russell was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Stella (Bogdziewicz) Jurczyk and two brothers, Raymond A. and John T. Jurczyk.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Caren Canaley-Davitt

Caren June Canaley-Davitt, (nee Aslund), 84, died Friday, March 14, 2025, in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

Mrs. Davitt was born in Newark and was raised and lived on Magnolia Avenue in Kearny before moving to Delray Beach, Florida, in 2001. She returned to New Jersey in 2025 to be closer to her family.

She worked as a legal secretary at Depalma & Egenberg in North Arlington for many years before retiring. She also was a teacher’s aide at Mount Carmel Guild in Newark. Caren was a member of the Junior Women’s Club of Arlington.

Caren is survived by her husband, Michael Davitt, her children, Kristen Leadbeater and her husband Robert, Kerrith Canaley-Fearon and her husband, Brian and Kevin Canaley and his wife Valerie. She was the stepmother to Michael Davitt and the late Colleen Davitt. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Charlotte Leadbeater, Tyler Fearon, Collin and Catherine Canaley and Abigail Davitt and Brendan McCall.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Charlotte (nee Orzel) Aslund.

Funeral services were private.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Patrick Thomas Santeramo

Patrick Thomas Santeramo died March 15, 2025.

He was 71.

Born in Hoboken, he lived many years in Kearny before moving to Harford, Pennsylvania, seven years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation followed Mass.

Patrick was the loving husband of Francine (nee Turcotte) and father of Patrick (his wife Dawn), Jason (his wife Margaret) and the late Rosemarie Santeramo “Pouppi.” Brother of Joseph Santeramo, Elizabeth Ives, Michael, John and the late Dominic and William Santeramo, also surviving him are his grandchildren Hayley, Samantha, Gianna, Jason, Patrick, Olivia and Mark along with his great-grandson Jack.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests financial assistance for Francine.

Josephine (Bumpie) Talvacchia

Josephine (Bumpie) Talvacchia, 91, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to so many died surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Mrs. Talvacchia is survived by her daughters Laurie Jannone (Joel), Carrie Ellen Stanhope (Jack), Shelley-Jo Rowell (Mickey) and Pamela Talvacchia (Gerber); grandchildren Jo-Ellen Stanhope Wlazlowski (Matthew), Taylor Noll (Heather), Gina Marie Jannone, Dory Noll, Angelica Jannone, Matthew Joseph Rowell, Joseph Talvacchia Gerber and greatgrandchildren Kylie Lemay, Zoe Noll, Henry Noll, Nicholas Wlazlowski, Hannah Wlazlowski, Rose Noll Hedderman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews all of whom she loved very much.

Also survived by family friends: Sandra McCleaster, Nancy Eager, Joyce and Steve Deutsch, Barbara Desantis, Barbara Lorenz and Jean Tymczyszyn. And predeceased by her dear friend Cathie Mills.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph James Talvacchia, her parents Mary Rose Kaine and Thomas Kaine and her siblings, Mary Kaine Peterson, Thomas Kaine Jr., Daniel Kaine (who died in the Korean War) and Sally Kaine Hobbs.

She was the Treasurer of the night division of the Lacey Women’s Club, storekeeper for Lacey Food Bank, Lacey Municipal Alliance member, Lacey Township Republican Club member and facilitator of the Ocean County Judicial Volunteer program. While at the Ocean County Judicial Volunteer program, she received the Award of Distinction and while she was a member of the Southern/Barnegat Juvenile Conference Committee, she was honored with the Wiliam F. Kearny Memorial Award from the Superior Court of New Jersey, Ocean County.

She was also a St. Pius X Eucharistic Minister and St. Pius X Rosarian Society member.

While raising children, she went back to school at night in her 40s to earn an associate degree in applied science in business from Hudson County Community College. She graduated cum laude in May 1979.

She worked at Hackensack Hospital in Hackensack, as an emergency room clerk, at Brennan Company in Kearny and as an accounts payable bookkeeper at Country Manor at Dover in Toms River.

She was Nana to her grandchildren and she loved them endlessly. She was famous for her Christmas jam and won first place in Country Woman’s magazine for it. She loved to cook and feed her friends and family. She was the ultimate housekeeper/decorator. No matter where she lived, it was always a beautiful showcase home. She loved her family and loved tradition, especially at Christmas, with escarole soup and Italian meatball lasagna.

She will be reunited with her husband Joseph, her mom and siblings, her many pets, especially her beloved grand dog Rascal.

She will be greatly missed.

Emidio Prochilo

Emidio Prochilo, a beloved member of the North Arlington community and a master shoemaker, died at his home on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Born in Oppido Mamertina, Calabria, Italy, he immigrated to the United States in January of 1966 and established a life marked by dedication and passion for his craft.

At the age of 6, Emidio was already experimenting with different trades. He showed much potential as a fabricator, crafting small iron shovels by hand under the tutelage of a local craftsman. Everyone was amazed at what he could do at such a young age. Such artisan talent and skill were traits he shared with all of his siblings.

When he was 9, he moved with his family to Rome. After elementary school, he eventually chose what would become his lifelong trade and began his apprenticeship as a shoemaker. When he felt he had learned all he could from the family business, he decided to find the best shoemaker in Rome to continue honing his skills. His commitment to his craft led to the establishment of Emidio’s Shoe Repair in North Arlington, a business that thrived under his meticulous care.

Emidio brought joy to those around him with his love of singing and his jovial nature. He frequently entertained friends and family with his voice, whether it was singing at his niece’s wedding or making his mamma smile with a song or a joke.

He was a talented and generous host who loved to cook traditional Italian meals for his friends and family. Often, he would have a friend or two in his shop, where they would chat, share quiet moments or watch football or “calcio” together.

He is survived by his long-term, cherished companion, Carol Richter; his sister, Maria Grazia Prochilo De Rossi; his brother, Salvatore Prochilo; his daughters, Cinzia Prochilo, Sonia Prochilo and Celestina Prochilo; and his grandchildren, Annarita Russo, Emidio Cirolla, Diana Cirolla and Mirko Montano. He was predeceased by his siblings, Vincenzo Prochilo, Concetta Prochilo Maruzza, Giosofatto “Joe” Prochilo, and Giuseppe “Pino” Prochilo.

Emidio’s family will host a private service to honor his life.

Contributions in memory of Emidio may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or Mike Rowe Works Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org.

