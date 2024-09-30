ALERT — Macfie: Employee at Kearny Ave. spa arrested, charged with prostitution

A prostitution investigation at a Kearny massage parlor has led to the arrest of a Brooklyn woman, authorities said on Monday, Sept. 30.

Chief Scott Macfie of the Kearny Police Department says Ying Cheng, 42, of Brooklyn, was arrested in connection with the investigation at Lily An Spa, 537 Kearny Ave., on Friday, Sept. 27.

The investigation, which began earlier this year, was initiated following complaints from concerned citizens regarding alleged acts of prostitution being conducted at the spa. The Kearny Police Department, with assistance from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, lead the investigation as part of a broader effort to address quality-of-life concerns in the community.

According to Macfie, during the investigation, Cheng propositioned an individual inside the business, offering to perform a sexual act in exchange for cash. Cheng was arrested shortly after making the proposition.

Cheng was transported to the Kearny Police Department, where she was charged with prostitution, a disorderly persons offense. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Kearny Municipal Court.

Macfie praised the joint efforts of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kearny Police Department, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in addressing local concerns.

“This arrest underscores the impact that vigilant citizens can have in helping law enforcement protect the integrity of our neighborhoods,”Macfie said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say additional charges, including health and building code violations, are expected.

The Kearny Police Department encourages residents to report suspicious activity through its new Tips Management Portal, accessible at kearnynjpd.org/submit-a-tip. All submissions can remain confidential.

